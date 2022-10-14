Stellantis announced Wednesday it would eliminate the third shift at its Warren Truck Assembly Plant on Mound Road due to the ongoing impact of the global microchip shortage. In a prepared statement, the automaker said it was moving to a two-shift operation to improve production efficiency. According to the statement, no workers will be laid off; full-time third-shift seniority employees are to be redeployed to other shifts. The shift reduction will reduce work hours for non-seniority supplemental employees.

WARREN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO