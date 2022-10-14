ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA carjacking victim killed after being dragged under his car for a mile

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 2 days ago

A woman has been killed after she was dragged about a mile across Los Angeles while underneath her own vehicle following a carjacking , according to reports.

Police said the woman died on Thursday following the carjacking, which was carried out by a murder suspect in an unrelated case, fleeing police, ABC 7 reported.

The murder suspect had earlier fled from police after carjacking a vehicle in an area of south Los Angeles at 5pm, before crashing near Florence and Has Avenues, the city’s police department was reported as saying by ABC 7.

While police were able to take the driver and apparent accomplace of the murder suspect into custody, the murder suspect fled the scene on foot and carjacked a second vehicle, the report said.

The woman driver of that car, which The Los Angeles Times reported was a grey SUV, ended up underneath the vehicle and was dragged during a police pursuit.

She was pronounced dead after the vehicle crashed in Inglewood, and a two hour standoff then occurred before Los Angeles police were able to take the murder suspect into custody, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“The murder suspect refused to comply with officers’ instructions and exit the vehicle,” said police spokesperson and officer Tony Im to the paper. “SWAT and K9 were on scene and negotiated with the murder suspect to exit the vehicle for two hours. The murder suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident.”

None of those involved have been named and, according to Mr Im, the Los Angeles police spokesperson, it was not clear if the accomplance and driver of the first crash had been arrested, or was injured.

The murder suspect was meanwhile being evaluated for injuries as a result of the second crash, and he had not yet been arrested or charged on Thursday night.

Complex

Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says

The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Tree Trimmer Dead After Getting Dragged Into Wood Chipper

A tree trimmer was killed when he was pulled into a wood chipper on Tuesday, authorities said. The awful incident in Menlo Park, California, was first flagged to police at 12:53 p.m., the police department said, but the victim was already dead by the time officers arrived. Cal/OSHA is now investigating the death, saying it had been notified that the man was dragged into the chipping machine while he was conducting tree-trimming operations. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office could not release the age or name of the victim pending notification of his next of kin, a spokesperson for the office said. The victim’s colleagues were at the scene Tuesday, ABC 7 reports, adding that his company would not be releasing a statement. “We see a lot of their trucks,” resident Lisa Mitchell said. “So, I can only imagine what they’re feeling, because I’m sure they treat their employees like family and it’s just, it’s awful.”Read it at NBC News
MENLO PARK, CA
Daily Mail

California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat

A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
CYPRESS, CA
CBS Miami

Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue, When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene. Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.  Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearbyShe said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed "He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back.  And that's when the confrontation happened "If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He saidFort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Sacramento

Ring camera video shows screaming woman trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO — A suspect was caught on camera trying to ram her way into a Sacramento home with a pole.A frightening sound drew Marko Tarano onto his balcony. That's when he described the "horror" at his neighbor's house."I look out over the balcony, and to my horror, I see someone in a hoodie with like a battering ram," said Tarano.It was 2:30 a.m. on Sep. 13 when, Tarano says, he saw a woman relentlessly ramming his neighbor's door with a steel pole. "This person's yelling, 'he's got, my baby.'  They're obviously suffering some psychotic episode," said Tarano.Nick Shores showed CBS13...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Raleigh shooting: What we know about 15-year-old suspect and five victims killed in North Carolina

A mass shooting in Raleigh left at least five people dead and three more injured, including the 15-year-old alleged gunman. The suspect in the shooting, described as a white teen, was arrested at approximately 9.37pm on Thursday after a four-hour manhunt in North Carolina’s capital city. While the suspect has not been named due to his age, the five victims killed were identified as Nicole Connors, 5; Susan Karnatz, 49; Mary Marshall, 35, Gabriel Torres, 29; and a 16-year-old who was not named, according to ABC11. Among the three wounded are Marcel Gardner, 59, and the shooting suspect, who...
RALEIGH, NC
Black Enterprise

NAACP Leader Killed in Deadly Ambush While Vacationing in Turks and Caicos

An American who was vacationing in the Turks and Caicos islands was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed. According to Fox 5 DC, a Virginia man named Kent Carter was gunned down this past weekend when men, suspected gang members carrying automatic weapons attacked a vehicle he was riding in. Carter, who is an NAACP leader in Arlington, was an innocent bystander in the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

