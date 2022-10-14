Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Related
Active police situation unfolding at Macomb Mall in Roseville
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
Police investigating after apparent shooting at Macomb Mall in Roseville; mall reportedly evacuated
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
Suspect at large after altercation leads to shooting outside Macomb Mall in Roseville
Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon, prompting a large police presence for several hours. WWJ’s Rob Mason has the details.
Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident
Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville.Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall after altercation; suspect on the run
ROSEVILLE (FOX 2) - Roseville police are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one...
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car."
fox2detroit.com
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
The Oakland Press
Parents be warned, schools threats will be fully prosecuted, Sheriff Bouchard says
It was a busy week for law enforcement at area schools, driven by threats made by students. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard issued a reminder to school communities — a reminder that should be heard not just by students but also their parents — police investigators will track down those who disrupt schools by making threats.
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
abc12.com
Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
Farmington Hills police confirm at least 1 fatality in traffic crash on 12 Mile Road
Police were at the scene of a fatal Saturday morning traffic crash along 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, authorities said. Farmington Hills police told WXYZ that officers responded to reports of the crash between Inkster and Middlebelt
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for driver who fatally struck woman outside Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a woman outside the Little Caesars Arena. The crash happened Saturday night on Woodward near Winder Street. Police say an unidentified woman was hit by a suspect who was possibly driving a Jeep Gladiator. The driver...
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked "safe," "annoying" or "must kill"
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an investigation into a Bloomfield Hills student's alleged threatening comment uncovered a list of students with the words "safe," "annoying" or "must kill" by their names.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a student at East Hills Middle on Wednesday overheard their classmate making a comment and reported it to school officials. Police conducted an assessment, including a visit to the student's home, and discovered the list with the name of current students at the school.No weapons were found during a search of the home, authorities say.Police say the student was immediately removed from the school. School liaison officers determined that there is no immediate threat."All parties, including the student's family are cooperating in this continued investigation. The parents of all students on this list were notified by Bloomfield Township Police School Liaison Officers. This case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review once it is complete," Bloomfield Township police said in a press release. "The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports."
Woman killed in hit-and-run outside Little Caesars Arena, Detroit police looking for suspect
An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash near Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit Saturday night left an unidentified woman dead.
Police find guns on 2 teens accused of stealing underwear from Zumiez at Somerset mall
Two teenagers from Lansing and Detroit are facing charges after they were caught with loaded guns while allegedly shoplifting at the Somerset Collection in Troy.
Have you seen Deshanae? Southfield police looking for teen last seen in McDonald's uniform
Police in Southfield are asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old who went missing overnight. Police say Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, was last seen around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 15 at her home in Southfield.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Comments / 1