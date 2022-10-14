ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall after altercation; suspect on the run

ROSEVILLE (FOX 2) - Roseville police are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested for starving a puppy to death

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man has been arrested for allegedly starving a puppy to death. Coleon Wright, 22, has been charged with two counts of killing/torturing an animal, and abandoning/cruelty to two or three animals. On Oct. 6, the dead 4-week-old puppy and an emaciated 9-month-old puppy was...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint man accused of abandoning two dogs, causing one to die of starvation

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint man is facing three animal cruelty charges after police say he abandoned two pit bulls, which caused one to die of starvation and the other to become severely emaciated. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a concerned neighbor called 911 last week after discovering...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked "safe," "annoying" or "must kill"

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say an investigation into a Bloomfield Hills student's alleged threatening comment uncovered a list of students with the words "safe," "annoying" or "must kill" by their names.According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, a student at East Hills Middle on Wednesday overheard their classmate making a comment and reported it to school officials. Police conducted an assessment, including a visit to the student's home, and discovered the list with the name of current students at the school.No weapons were found during a search of the home, authorities say.Police say the student was immediately removed from the school. School liaison officers determined that there is no immediate threat."All parties, including the student's family are cooperating in this continued investigation. The parents of all students on this list were notified by Bloomfield Township Police School Liaison Officers. This case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review once it is complete," Bloomfield Township police said in a press release. "The Bloomfield Township Police Department and the Bloomfield Hills School District takes all threats seriously and we will continue to vigorously investigate all reports."
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

