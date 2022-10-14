Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Despite How it Looks, Cheyenne Police Aren’t Seeing More Runaways
Even though it seems like a lot more Cheyenne kids are running away from home these days, police say that's actually not the case. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the department's active use of social media has raised some questions regarding the frequency of runaway juveniles. "We have increased...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Fire Rescue And Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Are Asking Residents To Be Mindful Of Winter Weather Safety
With colder temperatures already here, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional want to remind homeowners they need to be winter ready. As well as with the recent event in Pennsylvania we want to make sure the community is aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide as well as the need for Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms in the home.
bigfoot99.com
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie
Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying ‘Perennial Pirates’ Who Vandalized Planters
[video width="568" height="320" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/99/files/2022/10/attachment-22-61300.mp4"][/video]. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of "perennial pirates" who were caught on camera vandalizing the planters behind the Paramount Cafe at 1607 Capitol Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pilot Survives Plane Crash On Friday Afternoon East Of Laramie, Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pilot survived a plane crash Friday afternoon east of Laramie, Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Authorities report the plane went down at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 327 of Interstate 80. The pilot walked away from the crash...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Fire Causes ‘Considerable Smoke Damage’ at Cheyenne Motel
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is reminding civilians to never reenter a burning building following a fire in east Cheyenne late Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2000 block of E. Lincolnway around 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the front door of the basement apartment at the Big Horn Motel.
I-25 reopens near Loveland after 2 semis crash
The Colorado State Patrol says Interstate 25 is closed in both directions at Highway 34 after two semis crashed into each other.
capcity.news
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Max Duggan – DUI, speeding...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Supreme Court Rules Prison Term Stands For Man Who Shot Lover’s Husband
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man who shot his lover’s husband in the chest in Cheyenne five years ago after leaving his wife and kids behind in Nebraska may not have his prison sentence shortened, the Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled. Timothy Leners, 53,...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work
“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
LOOK: These Awful WY Mugshots Might Just Scare You Straight
Rule 1 when having your mugshot taken by police: This is not your high school yearbook photo. You have nothing to be proud of. Your mother might see this. SO DON'T SMILE AT THE CAMERA!. A mugshot from the Cheyenne, Wyoming police department popped up on my social media. It...
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (10/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 56, Campbell County 17. Cheyenne...
Why Don’t We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?
We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
cowboystatedaily.com
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
capcity.news
Cheyenne expected to see above-normal temperatures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service is predicting above-average temperatures for Cheyenne over the coming days. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, and temperatures will fall to 31 after sundown. In coming days, though, temperatures will climb into the high 60s and the 70s. Although the days...
Comments / 1