Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Fire Rescue And Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Are Asking Residents To Be Mindful Of Winter Weather Safety

With colder temperatures already here, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional want to remind homeowners they need to be winter ready. As well as with the recent event in Pennsylvania we want to make sure the community is aware of the dangers of Carbon Monoxide as well as the need for Carbon Monoxide and Smoke Alarms in the home.
CHEYENNE, WY
bigfoot99.com

Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
SARATOGA, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying ‘Perennial Pirates’ Who Vandalized Planters

[video width="568" height="320" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/99/files/2022/10/attachment-22-61300.mp4"][/video]. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of "perennial pirates" who were caught on camera vandalizing the planters behind the Paramount Cafe at 1607 Capitol Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred around 8 a.m. on...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Pilot Survives Plane Crash On Friday Afternoon East Of Laramie, Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pilot survived a plane crash Friday afternoon east of Laramie, Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Authorities report the plane went down at about 2:40 p.m. near milepost 327 of Interstate 80. The pilot walked away from the crash...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Fire Causes ‘Considerable Smoke Damage’ at Cheyenne Motel

Cheyenne Fire Rescue is reminding civilians to never reenter a burning building following a fire in east Cheyenne late Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2000 block of E. Lincolnway around 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find moderate smoke coming from the front door of the basement apartment at the Big Horn Motel.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Max Duggan – DUI, speeding...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
CASPER, WY
coloradotimesrecorder.com

After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work

“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
WELD COUNTY, CO
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (10/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 56, Campbell County 17. Cheyenne...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Why Don’t We Jump Into Another Fun Weekend In Cheyenne?

We have made it to another weekend. It's Fall, so expect some spooky good times since we're in spooky season. I'm not going to lie, though, I'm a little sad the month is half over now. I'm going to need to put my spooky season fun into high gear. I've only watched a handful of spooky movies. And what about cider?! I haven't had cider!
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne expected to see above-normal temperatures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service is predicting above-average temperatures for Cheyenne over the coming days. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, and temperatures will fall to 31 after sundown. In coming days, though, temperatures will climb into the high 60s and the 70s. Although the days...
CHEYENNE, WY

