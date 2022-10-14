ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Verbal blows traded as Savannah Marshall prepares for Claressa Shields showdown

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0206Yp_0iZ2XAVy00

Claressa Shields vowed to knock down and hurt Savannah Marshall during their unifying middleweight world title fight on Saturday.

American Shields holds three belts and Hartlepool’s Marshall one going into the contest at The O2 in London . Both boast 12-0 professional records.

The pair have traded verbal blows ahead of the fight, with Shields as combative out of the ring as she is in it.

The 27-year-old from Michigan told Sky Sports: “This is my third undisputed match. I’ve actually been here before. I’m super excited for tomorrow. I’m going to get the job done.

“Talking don’t win fights, boxing does. That’s why I’ve got 12 world titles and she’s got one.

“I’m a winner at all costs but I am going to drop Savannah Marshall tomorrow, I’m going to hurt her tomorrow and everybody who talks about all this punching power, it’s not going to mean nothing tomorrow.

“She’s got her little cheerleaders here. You’re going to be crying tomorrow.”

Marshall laughed off Shields’ comments and spoke confidently of her own chances having handed the American the only defeat of her career as an amateur 10 years ago.

“Everything’s been said now. It’s all about tomorrow night and I cannot wait,” said Marshall. “I made the weight easy, I always do. I’m feeling good. Five weeks has done me nothing but good. Let’s get it on.”

The fight was supposed to take place five weeks ago but was postponed following the death of the Queen.

There will be a historic all-female card featuring 22 women, with Shields and Marshall headlining and ticket sales booming.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Marshall. “The support has been unreal. I’d like to thank everyone who’s bought a ticket. It means the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Deontay Wilder KO’s Robert Helenius (Video)

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) has not competed since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Claressa Shields beats Savannah Marshall to earn undisputed crown

Savannah Marshall’s bid to become Britain’s first female undisputed world champion was ended by old foe Claressa Shields on points at London’s 02.In what was the culmination of a simmering decade-long rivalry, American Shields avenged her only career defeat, at the hands of Shields in their amateur days back in 2012.The 27-year-old won a unanimous decision after a stunning bout to add Marshall’s WBO middleweight belt to her WBC, WBA and IBF crowns.Congrats @Claressashields #AndNew Undisputed WBO Middleweight Champion! Next: #WBO35Convention 📆 Oct. 24-28📍San Juan, Puerto Rico 🇵🇷https://t.co/6WltZyf5aW pic.twitter.com/WkAHdtA9J0— WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 15, 2022The fight, which topped Britain’s first all-female...
COMBAT SPORTS
mailplus.co.uk

Shields defends titles and takes another

CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Alycia Baumgardner Uninterested In Rematch With Mikaela Mayer

All eyes were on the O2 Arena this afternoon as women’s boxing took center stage. In the main event, Claressa Shields earned a unanimous decision victory against Savannah Marshall, bu the co-main event was equally as anticipated. In a 10-round super featherweight unification title bout, Alycia Baumgardner completed the all-Michigan sweep by earning a split-decision victory against Mikaela Mayer. Two judges gave the Michigan native a 96-94 edge while Mikaela Mayer scored the bout 97-93 in the California native’s favor. Regardless of the official scores, many fans were left calling for a rematch.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: Claressa Shields Def. Savannah Marshall In Instant Classic

10 years after Savannah Marshall defeated her during her amateur career, Claressa Shields got revenge with a unanimous decision win on Saturday. Shields and Marshall put on a show at The O2 Arena in London. The grudge match arguably surpassed expectations as two of the top female boxers in the world fought at a torrid pace in the opening rounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

A landmark night for women’s boxing will play out at the O2 Arena in London this Saturday, as old foes Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall clash to crown an undisputed middleweight champion.The pair met in the ring as amateurs, with Briton Marshall outpointing her American rival, who is out for revenge in their rematch this weekend – a month after the fight was postponed following the death of the Queen.Shields, 27, carries the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into the O2 Arena, while Marshall, 31, puts the WBO belt on the line.Each woman is unbeaten as a professional...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Anthony Dirrell: Plant Is Just Not Cordial, Respectful; I Still Don’t Like The Motherf------!

NEW YORK – Anthony Dirrell explained Wednesday why he intensely dislikes Caleb Plant. Dirrell respects Plant, just like he appreciates any boxer who risks his life in the ring. Plant’s persona away from the ring always annoyed Dirrell, though, which is why the former WBC super middleweight champion hasn’t been shy about admonishing Plant for what Dirrell considers an off-putting disposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe

Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Shields Tops Marshall While Baumgardner Bests Mayer

Two of the highest level matches that were likely to be found in contemporary boxing went down Saturday at London’s O2 Arena. That’s where Claressa Shields put her WBC, WBA, and IBF middleweight titles on the line against WBO middleweight champion Savanah Marhsall in a scheduled 10 rounder. Before that, however, the WBO, WBC, and IBF junior lightweight belts were up for grabs as Mikayla Mayer took on Alycia Baumgardner in another scheduled 10 rounder. Both these fights featured top divisional talent squaring off for divisional supremacy. The fact that each woman was no fan of her opponent only added to the tension.
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

Anthony Joshua’s Protégé Shannon Ryan Previews O2 Arena Debut: ‘I Feel Sharp’

It would be an understatement to say that Shannon Ryan has come a long way in her journey. Just a few years ago, the 25-year-old super flyweight prospect was selling cellphones for the British telecommunications company, O2. Today, she’s being managed by Anthony Joshua’s imprint, 258 Management, as she prepares for her fight against Buchra El Quaissi at the O2 Arena on the biggest women’s boxing card in British history.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

The boxing landscape is arguably as intriguing as it has ever been.The past few years have seen heavyweight epics for the ages between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, they have seen Saul “Canelo” Alvarez establish himself as the face of the sport in the eyes of many fans, and they have seen frequent displays of technical brilliance from champions in lighter weight classes.There have been upsets, title unifications, and there has been no shortage of drama – Anthony Joshua’s defeats by Andy Ruiz Jr and Oleksandr Usyk standing out as prime examples.All of these fights and results have factored...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

London Lions’ Mo Soluade says space to play sport ‘very important’ for inner-city youngsters

Having the space to enjoy playing sport remains fundamental to help guide inner-city youngsters away from anti-social behaviour, according to Great Britain and London Lions guard Mo Soluade.National research conducted by the Lions showed 73 per cent of people in the UK agreed cities are forgetting about children, becoming congested and running out of space for kids to play.Part of the study, which was conducted across a nationally representative cohort of 2,090 respondents, also revealed 46 per cent of people felt playing sports with friends in their local area when they were growing up helped develop some of their most...
COMBAT SPORTS
mailplus.co.uk

Shields hails win as ‘fight of the year’

AS Claressa Shields stood with five title belts draped around her, there was a feeling that the landscape of women’s boxing had been flipped on its head. The American had became the first undisputed middleweight champion after a fight for the ages with British rival Savannah Marshall that had every fan in the O2 Arena off their seat.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 22 October – UFC 280 – Etihad Arena, Abu DhabiWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 3pm BST on Saturday 22 October (8am PT, 9am CT, 10am ET), with...
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

884K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy