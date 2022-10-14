Read full article on original website
The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State
There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
President Joe Biden’s former N.Y. home is up for sale: Look inside
The Strathmore neighborhood house where President Joe Biden lived in while studying at Syracuse University Law School is for sale. The “very Presidential and distinguished” two-family home at on Stinard Ave. was Biden’s home from 1966 to 1968. He lived there with his first wife, Nelia, who was an English teacher at the nearby Bellevue Elementary School.
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
Have You Received Your $270 Stimulus Check From New York State Yet?
Certain New Yorkers should begin to receive their $270 stimulus tax relief checks in their mailboxes or accounts this month. New York State is sending out millions of dollars in tax relief to low-income residents in October 2022. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement on September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to millions of dollars in tax relief to help ease the financial burden that inflation has been causing.
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
These 8 Small New York State Towns Are The Among Worst In America
Let's be honest, there are quite a few "worst" places to live in New York State. To be fair, that's true in every single state. It really just depends on what you're looking for in life that makes you happy. But, with that said, these 8 small towns in New York State made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. The rankings are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty. The lower the percentile, the better the town, and vice versa, according to WalletHub.
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?
Adult-use marijuana is legal in New York State, but who can legally grow pot? New York has certainly limited the legal growth of cannabis. There are only 52 farms that were granted the first Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses to grow cannabis in New York State. That's about a third of the more than 150 farms that applied for licenses from the Office of Cannabis Management. And to put it in perspective, there are 62 counties in New York State, so that's less than one farm per county.
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
Tax relief being mailed to eligible New Yorkers
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has started mailing additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers. The Tax Department is issuing $475 million in additional New York State child and earned income tax payments to about 1.8 million people. Most of the checks should arrive by the end of October.
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
‘Haunted’ New York Road With Wild History Is Closed At Night
Did you know there is a "haunted" road in New York that is so scary officials have to close it down at night?. Are you brave enough to try and drive, or better yet, walk across the scariest road in New York State?. Haunted Road In Central New York Is...
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
Can The Utility Company Control Your Heat This Winter In New York
Autumn has arrived in the northeast and as temperatures begin to cool off, a lot of us are thinking about if it's time to turn the heat on. Now, while we may see a mini-fall heatwave or two before winter really sets in, we all know it's pretty much downhill from here weatherwise.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
