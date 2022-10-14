Read full article on original website
Mookie Betts Reveals What Dave Roberts Told Dodgers After Season-Ending Loss
After a historic regular season, the Dodgers fell well short of their ultimate goal. Los Angeles entered the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs with 111 wins under its belt, a regular-season franchise record. But the Dodgers only added one more victory after the postseason got underway, as the San Diego Padres took down their National League West rival in the divisional round in only four games.
Yankees Pitcher Takes Dig At Aaron Boone After Walk-Off Loss
The Yankees let a great opportunity go by the wayside Saturday night in Cleveland. The American League East champions had a chance to put the Guardians on the brink of elimination when they took a 5-3 lead into the ninth inning of the teams’ AL Division Series Game 3. After Wandy Peralta allowed a pair of one-out singles, New York manager Aaron Boone turned to Clarke Schmidt instead of All-Star closer Clay Holmes. Schmidt wasn’t able to come through for the visitors, as he allowed singles to three of the four batters he saw and Cleveland walked off with a 6-5 win at Progressive Field.
Astros Eliminate Mariners After Wild 18-Inning Thriller In ALDS
The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their best-of-five American League Division Series on Saturday. Yet, the finish line was far from easy. While it only takes three wins to complete a sweep in the ALDS round of postseason play, the Astros and Mariners played an extra game worth of innings at T-Mobile Park — the first playoff game to take place in front of Seattle fans in over two decades.
FOX Sports
Phillies aim to clinch NLDS in Game 4 against Braves
Atlanta Braves (101-61, first in the NL East during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (87-75, third in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 205 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Terry Francona Has Perfect Perspective For Guardians-Yankees Game 5
Make no mistake: The Yankees, not the Guardians, are the ones with everything to lose Monday night in Game 5 of the American League Division Series. New York kept its season alive Sunday night with a win in the do-or-die Game 4 in Cleveland. Now, they get a winner-take-all showdown at Yankee Stadium for a right to go play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
An under-the-radar prospect who impressed Marlins. Plus winter ball, fall League updates
Marco Vargas isn’t a name that comes up often — or, really, ever — when top Miami Marlins prospects are discussed.
Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 4
Marsh had a huge day for the Phillies. He hit a 3-run home run and double in the victory over the Braves. Members of the Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photo after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. Bryce Harper celebrates on the field after defeating the Braves by ringing the bell. The Phillies celebrated in the locker room after defeating the Braves to win the NLDS. The inside the park HR by Realmuto gave the...
Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts
Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Win NLDS vs. Braves
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies – MLB – NLDS Game 4 Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Atlanta Braves hit the road for Game 4 of the NLDS versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday at 2:07 PM ET. The Phillies lead 2-1 and can clinch with a win. The Phillies (+106 underdog on the moneyline to win) play at home against the Braves (-126). The Braves will start Charlie Morton (9-6) against the Phillies and Noah Syndergaard (10-10). The matchup has an over/under of 9 total runs.
Yankees Vs. Guardians Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 4 Online, On TV
The Guardians can punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series on home turf Sunday night. Cleveland stunned the New York Yankees on Saturday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth at Progressive Field to walk off with a 6-5 win in Game 3 of the teams’ AL Division Series. The Bronx Bombers will need to win Game 4 on the road to force a winner-take-all contest back at Yankee Stadium.
J.T. Realmuto Hits Inside-The-Park-Home Run For Phillies In NLDS
J.T. Realmuto certainly got Phillies fans on their feet in the third inning of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. In the bottom of the third inning with Philadelphia up 3-1, Realmuto launched the pitch to center field that Michael Harris couldn’t catch. The ball ricocheted to right field with Harris chasing it down while Realmuto turned on the jets and made his way around the bases.
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Reacts To Josh Naylor’s Aggressive Trolling
The Yankees collected a necessary win Sunday night, but it was a member of the Guardians who was responsible for Game 4’s most memorable highlight at Progressive Field. Josh Naylor took one of the most animated trips around the bases you’ll ever see when he laced a solo home run off Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning as Cleveland trailed New York 3-1. A fired-up Naylor motioned rocking a baby throughout his trot, and as he approached third base, the Guardians designated hitter could be seen saying, “That’s my little (expletive) son,” in reference to Cole.
MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Astros New Odds Leader
After coming from behind in the first two games of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, the Houston Astros are now the odds-on favorite to win the World Series. Below are the top World Series odds for each playoff team remaining from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Houston Astros (+210) It...
Braves’ season comes to an end with Game 4 loss in NLDS to Phillies
ATLANTA — A team hasn’t repeated as World Series champions since the Yankees’ 1998-2000 run. Atlanta won’t get the chance to break that streak. The Braves’ season ended Saturday afternoon with a Game 4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-3. “The goal was to get...
Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez Hands Yankees Brutal Walk-Off Loss In ALDS
The New York Yankees were one strike away from taking a 2-1 series lead in the American League Division Series Saturday night. But Cleveland Guardians outfielder Oscar Gonzalez had different ideas. The right-handed hitter punched a base hit right back up the middle off Clarke Schmidt with the bases loaded...
WJCL
Braves fall short in game four of the NLDS to Phillies 8-3, eliminated from playoffs
PHILADELPHIA — The Atlanta Braves fell short in game four of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-3, eliminating the defending World Series Champion Braves from the playoffs. The Phillies got on the board first with a three-run homer from Brandon Marsh. They kept scoring with...
Brutal Beat By Barkley! Bettors Lose Big On Saquon Barkley Goal-Line Slide
Countless fantasy football managers and NFL bettors were left cursing their television sets Sunday afternoon in the final minutes of the Week 6 game between the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. Giants star running back Saquon Barkley took a handoff on second-and-5 from the Baltimore eight-yard line, gained six...
Dolphins Take Home-Field Advantage To New Level Vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins took home-field advantage to a new level Sunday during their Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. The FOX Sports broadcast captured images of the thermometers on each team’s sideline and those indicated Miami’s sideline was a staggering 30 degrees cooler than Minnesota’s. The Vikings, as showed on the thermometer, had a sideline temperature of 120 degrees (!) while the Dolphins’ showed a stark contrast at 90 degrees — albeit quite high in its own right, of course.
Celtics Dodge Injury Bullets To Two Key Guards In Preseason Finale
The Boston Celtics had two hold-your-breath type moments in their preseason finale Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. Both dealt with injuries as Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return for the second half of a 137-134 overtime loss due to right leg soreness while Marcus Smart tweaked his groin late in the contest.
