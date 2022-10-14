‘Abortionist b**ch’: Roger Stone filmed lashing out at Ivanka Trump after not getting Jan 6 pardon

Veteran GOP provocateur and Trump adviser Roger Stone became so incensed by news that he would not be granted a presidential pardon shielding him from prosecution over offenses relating to the January 6 Capitol attack that he lashed out at former president Donald Trump’s family in extremely vulgar terms.

Documentary footage shot by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen for his upcoming film A Storm Foretold shows Mr Stone melting down on President Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day after being told Mr Trump would not issue any pardons relating to the Capitol insurrection.

The footage, which was first published by The Daily Beast, shows Mr Stone initially blaming Mr Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner for the decision.

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly,” said a visibly apoplectic Mr Stone, who was filmed on the phone in a moving vehicle the day Mr Trump’s time as president ran out.

Mr Stone’s comments reflect publicly-known plans for Mr Kushner and his wife — Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka — to decamp to Florida after Mr Biden took office.

Continuing, the self-described political “dirty trickster” began speaking of instigating a brawl with Mr Kushner’s personal security.

“He has 100 security guards. I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight? Let’s fight. F**k you,” he said.

Turning the subject to Ms Trump, Mr Stone continued ranting.

“F**k you and your abortionist b**ch daughter,” he said.

Mr Guldbrandsen, the documentarian who shot the footage, told The Daily Beast the scene of Mr Stone’s vulgar rant was filmed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Inauguration Day in January 2021.

He said Mr Stone had been pressing the White House for a January 6-related pardon until “the very last minute” of Mr Trump’s term, but he became “very upset” when his entreaties came to naught.

“Aside from Donald Trump, he also held Jared Kusher responsible as being the guy who was the point man on the pardon,” he said.