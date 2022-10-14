Read full article on original website
247Sports
Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft
NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Could Christian McCaffrey be leaving the NFC South?
Just days after the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, the biggest name on the Carolina Panthers’ roster is generating trade interest throughout the rest of the NFL. Running back Christian McCaffrey has drawn potential trade calls from other teams, per multiple reports. The Panthers’ do-it-all offensive weapon would...
Woody Paige: Red zone numbers say Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson must find "Gold Zone"
The promised land from the 20-yard line to the goal line, termed the Gold Zone by Nathaniel Hackett, is the Broncos’ pyrite. The Broncos are headed in a deplorable direction to the NFL’s lowest Red Zone touchdown percentage in 20 years. In 14 advances to the 20 and...
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson sent to lock room after tiff with coach
Veteran wide receiver Robbie Anderson told reporters he was "confused" after he was seen arguing with position coach Joe Dailey and was thrown out of the Carolina Panthers' Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Yardbarker
NFL Rumors: Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey
Welcome to another edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away and as week six is set to kick off, it is starting to become a bit clearer who the contenders and pretenders are. Most notably, after firing their head coach, the Carolina Panthers, who sit at 1-4, are heading toward a Top 5 pick and have several pieces they could unload in the coming weeks, including running back Christian McCaffrey. In addition, Rams running back Cam Akers will miss this weekend’s matchup against the Panthers for “personal reasons” but is there more to it than that?
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury
Playing without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, an already stagnant Carolina Panthers offense generated even fewer explosive plays in interim head coach Steve Wilks’ first game. The team’s lone touchdown came via a second-quarter pick-six by Donte Jackson, and the Panthers offense did not cross the Rams’ 20-yard line until...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers report card: How pathetic was the Carolina passing attack in loss to Rams?
With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined with a high ankle sprain, the Carolina Panthers (1-5) completely abandoned their passing attack to open up the Steve Wilks era on Sunday in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at SoFi Stadium. Wilks, who took over for fired head coach...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers-Rams live updates: Carolina falls to Los Angeles as PJ Walker goes down injured
Jacob Eason has taken over at QB for the Panthers this quarter. CJ Henderson is also out for the Panthers, who are as much of a MASH unit as any team in the NFL. Walker was determined not to have a concussion, but he did have a neck injury. Eason threw an end-zone interception on the Panthers’ best chance to score a touchdown deep in the fourth quarter, and the game ended with a 24-10 Los Angeles win. Carolina drops to 1-5. The Panthers were outscored 17-0 in the second half.
Raleigh News & Observer
Robbie Anderson Talks Trade Rumors & If He Wants to be Dealt
Robbie Anderson's name has been swirling in trade rumors since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week. Anderson's relationship with Rhule dates all the way back to their time at Temple and it just so happens to be that things went a little sideways in his first game without his former college coach.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Rule RB Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers
Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday. McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.
Raleigh News & Observer
Would the Panthers trade McCaffrey? It’s possible, but deal for Anderson more likely
The Carolina Panthers have received calls from other teams hoping to take advantage of the dramatic end to the Matt Rhule era. Those calls have most notably revolved around Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey, but the Panthers aren’t inclined to simply give away the former Pro Bowl playmaker. However, the front office has been willing to listen to calls about McCaffrey ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1, according to a league source with knowledge of the Panthers’ thinking, and would consider significant offers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams ‘Done’ With Cam Akers; Christian McCaffrey Trade Cost ‘Multiple 1st-Round Picks’?
Running back Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams are "done'' with each other, an NFL source tells RamDigest/SI, which will lead to the team attempting to trade him. Meanwhile, as speculation grows about the possibility that the Carolina Panthers are willing to trade star running back Christian McCaffrey - who happens to be playing against the Rams today - we now have a reason for L.A. to not bother too much with that concept.
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
49ers vs. Falcons Inactives: Will Kyle Pitts, Nick Bosa Play?
The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers enter Sunday's matchup filled with question marks surrounding star players. For Atlanta, Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts was officially listed as questionable to play with a hamstring injury, though reports from Saturday had him set to return to action after missing last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns
As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
Raleigh News & Observer
Can Panthers’ Steve Wilks make most of second chance? Former bosses, players think so
It was 2012, and Ron Rivera needed a new defensive backs coach in the second season of his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach. He knew exactly who he wanted in that role: Steve Wilks. In 2006, Wilks’ first season as an NFL assistant, the Chicago Bears’ defense ranked fifth...
Raleigh News & Observer
Gabe Jackson, Al Woods Doubtful to Play For Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Gearing up for their NFC West home opener against the Cardinals, the Seahawks may be short-handed in the trenches on both sides of the football. After missing practice time this week with knee injuries, Seattle listed right guard Gabe Jackson and nose tackle Al Woods as doubtful on Friday's final injury report. Earlier in the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated both players would rest on Wednesday and Thursday before testing out their injuries in Friday's practice.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Pregame Notes
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – After struggling to get turnovers last season, the Ravens have excelled at getting the ball this year. The Ravens have forced a league-high 11 turnovers. However, safety Marcus Williams, who leads the team with three interceptions, is on injured reserve with a dislocated wrist. Baltimore...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tyquan Thornton Gets First TD, Patriots Grab 24-6 Lead Over Browns
The New England Patriots tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry have been quiet for the majority of the 2022 season. But the tandem made its presence felt on New England’s opening drive of the second half, which culminated in the first career touchdown reception for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton in the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
