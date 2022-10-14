How to help victim families of Columbus hit-and-run that killed child, injured another

Money is being raised to help the families of the children who were killed and injured in a hit-and-run last week , and funeral arrangements have been announced.

Jalyn Alanna Nikole English and a fellow Rothschild Leadership Academy student were struck by a vehicle the morning of Oct. 6 on Steam Mill Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. Jalyn, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other student, an 11-year-old boy, was in serious condition when taken to a local hospital, then flown to an Atlanta area hospital for further treatment, CPD said in a news release.

Patricia Gant, CEO and founder of the charity Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting told the Ledger-Enquirer that donations to help the families can be sent by check and made payable to FAITH Inc., 531 Veterans Parkway, Columbus GA, 31901. Write “Pugh Benefit Drive” in the memo line. Cash can be dropped off at the same address or sent via Cash App to $FAITHAccepting, Gant said. For more information, call Gant at 706-566-1067.

Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill has announced Jalyn’s funeral arrangements : visitation Oct. 14, from 4-6 p.m., at the chapel, 2919 Hamilton Road; graveside service Oct. 15 at noon in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, 4500 St. Marys Road; repast immediately following the service, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2101 Wildwood Ave.

DeAntre Wolfe called CPD on Oct. 7 to turn himself in the day after the hit-and-run, according to department spokeswoman Brittany Santiago. He is charged with: