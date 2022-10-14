Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Craven County woman missing along with two young children
HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
WITN
SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill. Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in...
foxwilmington.com
New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) – Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four...
WITN
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
wcti12.com
Victims identified in New Bern Ave. shooting, police still seeking suspects
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two of the four victims from a recent shooting on New Bern Avenue have been identified. The other two are juveniles. The shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Victims include a 16-year-old juvenile, a 17-year-old juvenile, 19-year-old Kaihem Hicks and 31-year-old Malcolm Goodman. One...
Two dead after Greene County house fire, SBI assisting in investigation
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Two people are dead after a house caught on fire Saturday just after 11 p.m. near Snow Hill. Brock Kearney, Greene County Emergency Services Director, said three people were able to escape the home. Kearney said crews were called to 1493 Highway 58 South in Snow Hill. Kearney said they […]
wcti12.com
Three arrested in connection to Carolina Avenue Apartments shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection to shots fired at the Carolina Avenue Apartments. Police said it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street in New Bern. Several apartments were damaged by the bullets but...
15-year-old arrested in shooting death of North Carolina man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night. Greenville police said the 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was taken into custody shortly after Morris Carlo Browser Jr., 32, was found dead of apparent […]
wcti12.com
Missing teen found safe in Beaufort County
VANCEBORO, Craven County — Craven County officials confirmed that 13-year-old Myracle Pender was found safe in Beaufort County. Previous: Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for 13-year-old Myracle Pender. Pender was reported missing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 and was last seen Oct. 8, 2022, leaving her...
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
wcti12.com
One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
WITN
15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Wednesday night’s homicide at a Greenville apartment complex. Greenville police said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found 32-year-old Morris Bowser, Jr....
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police investigating crash that left one man dead
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash that left one man dead on October 12th. Officials said a woman was driving her van on Henderson Drive, when a man attempted to cross the intersection, and was hit. The man, who officials identified as...
Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
WITN
Greenville police investigating shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
WITN
Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s –...
wcti12.com
New Bern teen dies after weekend shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — On October 8th, the New Bern Police Department responded to a shooting at the 600 block of First Avenue, New Bern. The victim was taken to a hospital. On October 10th, officials with the New Bern Police Department confirmed that the victim, Jamari I....
WITN
Onslow County man & woman charged after 2.5 kilos of fentanyl seized
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have charged a man and woman in one Eastern Carolina county with drug trafficking after they say they seized 2.5 kilos of fentanyl and over 18 kilos of marijuana. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it also seized two rifles and three handguns, one...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 12, 13 & 14
Joan Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SABRA "JANIE" WHITE, Newport. Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport,...
Comments / 0