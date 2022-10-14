ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

wcti12.com

Craven County woman missing along with two young children

HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

SBI investigating late night fire that left 2 dead

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County emergency services said that two people died following a late-night house fire around 11 p.m. Saturday at 1493 highway 58 south outside of Snow Hill. Neighbors say they heard loud popping sounds and saw the left side of the house completely engulfed in...
SNOW HILL, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) – Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested in connection to Carolina Avenue Apartments shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection to shots fired at the Carolina Avenue Apartments. Police said it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street in New Bern. Several apartments were damaged by the bullets but...
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

15-year-old arrested in shooting death of North Carolina man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 15-year-old has been arrested and is facing a murder charge in the death of a man that happened Wednesday night. Greenville police said the 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, was taken into custody shortly after Morris Carlo Browser Jr., 32, was found dead of apparent […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Missing teen found safe in Beaufort County

VANCEBORO, Craven County — Craven County officials confirmed that 13-year-old Myracle Pender was found safe in Beaufort County. Previous: Officials with the Craven County Sheriff's Office are looking for 13-year-old Myracle Pender. Pender was reported missing Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 and was last seen Oct. 8, 2022, leaving her...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

15-year-old charged with Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Wednesday night’s homicide at a Greenville apartment complex. Greenville police said officers responded to a report of a shooting inside an apartment at 111 Larkin Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said they found 32-year-old Morris Bowser, Jr....
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville Police investigating crash that left one man dead

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash that left one man dead on October 12th. Officials said a woman was driving her van on Henderson Drive, when a man attempted to cross the intersection, and was hit. The man, who officials identified as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Beulaville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday after being convicted of first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon status. Rasheed Teron Freeman was sentenced by Judge Henry L. Stevens IV in Duplin County Superior Court. His life […]
BEULAVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigating shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was injured in a shooting in Greenville Tuesday night. Greenville police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries. Spokesperson Brandon Johnson said the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m....
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday, Oct. 15, Onslow County and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s –...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern teen dies after weekend shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — On October 8th, the New Bern Police Department responded to a shooting at the 600 block of First Avenue, New Bern. The victim was taken to a hospital. On October 10th, officials with the New Bern Police Department confirmed that the victim, Jamari I....
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 12, 13 & 14

Joan Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SABRA "JANIE" WHITE, Newport. Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport,...
NEWPORT, NC

