KSDK
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
"At Karen's, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games."
Enter for your chance to win tickets to Carrie Underwood's 'The Denim & Rhinestones' tour at Enterprise Center on November 7
Want to see Carrie Underwood when she visits St. Louis for her 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour on November 7 at Enterprise Center? It’s your chance to win by registering for Show Me St. Louis’ Live in the Lou Sweepstakes. We’re giving twenty (20) lucky winners (one per day)...
40southnews.com
Maplewood History: The Rise and Fall of the Maplewood K-Mart
'The hard part is leaving this': Sugaree Baking Company to close its doors at end of year
ST. LOUIS — Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood has had a long success in selling lots and selling quickly. After 27 years, co-owners Pat Rutherford-Pettine and her husband Jimmy are selling the business. The couple has had their fair share of challenges. And even still, their...
rejournals.com
Holland Construction Services starts construction on $101 million multifamily development in St. Louis area
Holland Construction Services is making progress on one of its newest midrise development projects in the St. Louis area and recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for the project. Bemiston Place is a $101 million multifamily complex being developed in Clayton, Missouri. Construction began in early summer and columns now stand...
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965
Joseph Erlanger House, St. Louis, Missouri.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It is often said that the value of historic landmarks can never be truly measured. These assets provide a connection to the past and an insight into our history. They also anchor communities, inspire economic development, and are a source of civic pride.
Ice cream maker expands to North City: 'We want to see change happen'
ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, known for its specialty and alcohol-infused ice cream flavors, has big expansion plans. More locations of the business, with its first storefront opening in 2015, are slated to open in 2024 and 2025, with the company "securing real estate as we speak," said Tamara Keefe, the company's founder and owner.
Realtors in St. Louis, nationwide apologizing for past discrimination, urging change
ST. LOUIS — When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept, four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on presale evaluations. But once a buyer made an offer, an appraiser valued the home at only $150,000, and the bank wouldn’t give a loan for the original asking price.
KMOV
Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Topgolf begins construction on new venue in Midtown, 2nd St. Louis area location
ST. LOUIS — Topgolf announced it is working on it's second location in the St. Louis region. The new Midtown location will be on the corner of Chouteau and Compton Avenues. The three-story venue will feature 102 hitting bays, skyline views, food, drinks and plenty of entertainment. "Golf is...
St. Louis advocates optimistic the city’s reparations effort will advance
Reparations is often something people hear about in an international setting — such as ongoing reparations that are paid to Holocaust survivors or reparations South Africa paid to apartheid victims. This weekend, elected officials — including St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush — will gather for...
St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
KMOV
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
Austin-based cinema-eatery opening at City Foundry STL this November
ST. LOUIS — A new and unique movie-going experience is opening up this November at City Foundry STL. Alamo Drafthouse and City Foundry STL announce Wednesday that Alamo Drafthouse City Foundry will open in November. The Alamo Drafthouse combines food and drinks with the movie-going experience all in one...
St. Louis Standards: La Pizza Is a Slice of New York in University City
The beloved restaurant has been bringing New York style pizza to St. Louis since 2003
mycouriertribune.com
Freezing temperatures expected Monday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for the St. Louis region Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to drop across the Midwest. The agency said temperatures may dip as low as 22 degrees Monday night, less than a month after St. Louis baked in 97-degree heat.
$101.2M of approved in funding for St. Louis area flood assistance
Assistance funding has been approved for residents affected by the flooding in July. Residents of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are able to get flood relief help.
Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom
If we're gonna be stuck with this thing, we might as well make it useful
Check out the current fall foliage map in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — We've all seen the colors on the leaves start to change over the last couple of weeks. While the colors are starting to pop just a bit more recently, we're still about 10 days away from peak fall colors. Every week, our friends at The Foliage...
