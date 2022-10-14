It certainly was a game that Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Söderblom will never forget, as not only did he make his National Hockey League debut, but also tallied his first-ever goal by banging home a rebound early in the 3rd period of Friday night’s season opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens in what would be a 3-0 shutout win. And even better, his parents happened to be in the stands, having made the trip from back home in Sweden for the milestone moment.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO