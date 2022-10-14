Read full article on original website
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
Watch Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Score First AHL Goal
Fabian Lysell didn’t take long to make an impact during his first AHL game with the Providence Bruins. The Boston Bruins prospect made it 2-0 against the Bridgeport Islanders on a great heads-up play that resulted in Lysell getting a partial break down the ice and finishing it off with a goal on his first shot of the game. The entire play showcased exactly what makes Lysell so intriguing to watch — between his awareness with the puck and his straight-line speed.
Twitter map shows Avalanche, Maple Leafs are most popular Stanley Cup picks
The Colorado Avalanche are America's pick to take home the 2023 Stanley Cup, while a majority of Canadians predict the Toronto Maple Leafs will win it all this season, according to new Twitter data. A map created by Betonline.ag based on over 90,000 geotagged tweets from the last 30 days...
MLB Best Bets for October 15
We've got four games on our hands this Saturday as we power...
Vancouver Canucks vs. Philadelphia Flyers – NHL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Vancouver Canucks (0-1-0) are favored on the road (-136 moneyline odds to win) against the Philadelphia Flyers (1-0-0, +113 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 4:00 PM ET from Wells Fargo Center on ESPN+, SN360, and NBCS-PH. Canucks vs. Flyers Predictions. Canucks vs. Flyers Betting Odds. Canucks...
Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster
The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
NHL Odds: Rangers vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022
The surging New York Rangers will look to build off their perfect start to the year as they square off with the Winnipeg Jets who will be making their season debut this evening. It is time to check out our NHL odds series, where our Rangers-Jets prediction and pick will be revealed.
Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
Jets Weekly: Hellebuyck, Scheifele & Opening Win vs. Rangers
Welcome to the second installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. Only one game was played, but the Jets had no shortage of storylines going into...
Predictions for Dolphins vs. Vikings in Week 6
The 3-2 Miami Dolphins are set to host the 4-1 Minnesota Vikings for a Week 6 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are looking to prove that they’re the real deal and can be postseason contenders after starting off their seasons strong with two new head coaches.
Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities. NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well. Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated...
Teasing the Bucs/Steelers, Packers/Jets, Bengals/Saints and Colts/Jags
We will take two of the top teams in the NFC in this teaser and back two legends under center, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady versus the Jets and Steelers.
ZOZO: Rd. 3 Three-Ball Betting
Round three of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP is just a few hours away, and...
The Opening Week of the 2022-23 Season
The week we've all been waiting for since June...
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Monday Night Football goes back-to-back with AFC West Teams
We have an AFC West matchup to close out Week 6 on Monday Night Football!. I am not...
Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Miami Dolphins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Dolphins nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
