ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L'anse, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WZZM 13

Is our first snow of the year on the way?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLUC

Michigan Spark Grants application period opens Oct. 24

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is an announcement from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:. The new Michigan Spark Grants program is aimed at improving and redeveloping existing public outdoor recreation in communities that have 1) faced barriers to accessing such funding, and 2) experienced negative effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program welcomes applications starting Oct. 24. If you’re planning to apply, here are tips to get you started:
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Skandia hosts third annual Harvest Fest

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members got together in Skandia just before the cold weather sets in. It was the third annual Skandia Harvest Fest. The event included a chili and pie contest guess the pumpkin weight, kid games and prizes. Event organizers says this is a way for...
SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

What’s next for The Fire Station after Camp Cannabis

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... get to know TV6 news anchor Pavlina Osta. Osta has been interviewing celebrities since she started her radio show at 11 years old. She recently had a “full circle” moment at Camp Cannabis. On the topic of the festival... Camp...
FESTIVAL
Fox47News

High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan gas price average drops 15 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages throughout the state of Michigan have dropped 15 cents since last week. Motorists state-wide are now paying an average of $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. However, the national average is still much lower than then that at $3.89 per gallon. The reason for this recent decrease is a lower gasoline demand and a higher supply.
DEARBORN, MI
wcsx.com

What Horror Movie Is Michigan Obsessed with?

Halloween? Hellraiser? Good guesses but the horror movie that Michigan is obsessed with goes back to the beginning of a new horror master. According to hotdog.com, Michigan is loving The Devil’s Backbone as of 2021. In 2018, Michigan liked Near Dark the best per soda.com (perhaps they should get together and I’d have lunch, soda and a hotdog). Michigan’s interest in Horror movies is average but not as high as Alaska and Oregon. I would have never guessed in a million years, Alaska or Oregon being so into horror movies. Two very popular movies, The Ring (takes place in Oregon) and 30 Days of Night (an area of Alaska that doesn’t have sun for months) take place in those states, so perhaps there is something to that).
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

3 of Michigan’s most haunted lighthouses

As witnesses to centuries of Great Lakes history, Michigan’s lighthouses have plenty of stories within their walls — including some ghost stories, too. Author and historian Dianna Higgs Stampfler has brought many of those stories to light in her books “Haunted Great Lakes Lighthouses” (2019) and “Death & Lighthouses of the Great Lakes: A History of Misfortune & Murder” (2022). From murder mysteries to unexplained phenomena, the tales from our shoreline sentinels are especially spine-tingly this time of year.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
PULASKI, WI
The Grand Rapids Press

Snow coming to Lower Michigan; Here’s what you need to know

A very early season snow system will bring some accumulation to patchy areas, even as far south as southern Lower Michigan. The Upper Peninsula will have an all-out snowstorm. With such an early season snow, the trick is to figure out how much snow will melt as it hits the ground. The ground surface will still have temperatures in the 40s during the daylight and above freezing in the mid-to-upper-30s at night.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy