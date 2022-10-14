Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
theburn.com
Business born from the pandemic brings beignets to Ashburn
(Editor’s Note: Our partner publication, Ashburn Magazine, published this article just prior to the opening of Bilstad’s Beignets last week.) “Poofy.” “Pillowy.” “Pillow poofiness.”. These are some of the words Scott Bilstad comes up with as he tries to describe his signature beignets. His...
Copper Canyon Grill to Reopen on October 18 in Downtown Silver Spring
Copper Canyon Grill will reopen its Downtown Silver Spring location on Tuesday, October 18, according to a report from The MoCo Show. A two-alarm fire that broke out in ductwork in the kitchen of the restaurant on July 12 caused an estimated $350,000 to $500,000 in damage, according to Montgomery Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer. Restaurant officials said in a press release that $1 million has been invested in renovations, some of which were underway when the fire occurred.
mocoshow.com
Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer to Open Monday, October 17
Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer at 12039 Georgia Ave in Wheaton/Glenmont will open for business on Monday, October 17. The location previously operated as Wheaton Park Beer and Wine, and is now under new ownership. Wheaton Wine & Craft Beer will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am-10pm and Sunday from 10am-9pm. The new owners of the store tell us it will feature an “improved look inside and fresh ideas.”
Fairfax Times
George Mason celebrates preservation of historic civil war site
George Mason University hosted a dedication ceremony for a preserved Civil War Redoubt on Oct. 7. The ceremony honored the partnership between George Mason and Bull Run Civil War Round Table, and the group’s preservation efforts over the course of the six-year project. In his opening remarks, Senator Chap...
thedcpost.com
Best Hookah Bars in DC: Just Chill and Enjoy Your Night
Are you looking to have a fun night out to enjoy hookah with your friends or colleagues in a relaxed atmosphere in the nation’s capital? We have got you covered. Read on to find out the best hookah bars in Washington DC. Soussi Restaurant. Address: 2228 18th St NW,...
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
mocoshow.com
Urban Winery Now Open At New Location in Silver Spring
Urban Winery’s tasting room and patio is now open at its new location on 2315 Stewart Avenue in Silver Spring. The winery was previously located at 949 Bonifant Street Suite A, where it opened in 2015 and stayed until 2020. Urban Winery was temporarily closed due to construction. Reservations...
fox5dc.com
What's happening in the D.C. area this weekend to celebrate the fall season
Checking out the fun Fall activities at Reston Farm Garden Market. Fall is officially here! So what better way to kick off your favorite seasonal festivities than with a visit to the Reston Farm Garden Market. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited the market to get a preview of all the fun Fall activities it offers!
mocoshow.com
Community Members Invited to Share their Input as Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center Prepares to Open
Montgomery County Recreation’s Silver Spring Recreation and Aquatic Center (SSRAC) is scheduled to open in 2023. Located in the Central Business District of Silver Spring this project is part of a public-private partnership with the Housing Opportunity Commission and the Lee Development Group. The first of its kind project will encompass recreation, aquatics, and senior programming all under one roof. SSRAC will include both recreation and leisure activities. Pools are designed for general swimming, low level diving, exercise, aquatic play, training, and more. A gymnasium, exercise and weight room spaces, movement and dance studios, multipurpose activity rooms, public use space, and social space with a culinary arts kitchen are also included.
Overheard In D.C.: Picky Eaters
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Washington DC Says You Can't Turn Right On A Red Anymore
Washington, DC legislators have announced that the district will eliminate right turns at red lights in almost all cases starting in 2025. According to legislators, the idea is to keep pedestrians from being hit by a car and not about eliminating options for navigating traffic. With large trucks, SUVs, and crossovers being so popular, one can see why pedestrians need extra protection from something like a Ford F-150.
mocoshow.com
Peet’s Coffee to Close Permanently in Silver Spring
Peet’s Coffee, located at 1316 East-West Highway in Silver Spring, will close permanently at the end of this month according to an employee we spoke with on Thursday afternoon. The Berkeley, California born coffee chain planned to open 23 locations in the DC area in 2014/2015, with the first...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville seeks permission to remove failed dam from historic property
The City of Rockville is seeking permission to remove a failed dam from the historic Glenview Farm property at 603 Edmonston Drive, which is home to Glenview Mansion and the Rockville Civic Center park. While the dam is no longer functioning properly, and cannot be replaced under today's federal and state environmental rules, it is considered a contributing resource to a historic site. For this reason, the Rockville Historic District Commission must determine if historic preservation of the dam structure is warranted.
As Climate Change Increases Extreme Rain And Flooding, D.C.’s Most Vulnerable Residents Pay The Price
The first days of D.C. fall were gray and gusty this year, with temperatures that slipped into the 40s and rain that wavered between a drizzle and a downpour for days. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, whose forces devastated parts of North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba, dumped two inches of rainfall in the first five days of the month – already more than half of the monthly average for October, according to the National Weather Service.
mocoshow.com
‘Light the Night’ Festival and Walk Will Begin Saturday Evening (October 15th)
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night will take place on Saturday, October 15th at Rockville Town Center with festival activities beginning at 5pm (full schedule and road closures available below). There will also be a virtual event experience provided for any participants who would prefer to not join us in-person, held on November 15, Details to come in emails to all registered participants in early November.
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th
Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
foxbaltimore.com
World War II veteran from Baltimore believed to be oldest living man in U.S dies at 111
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Long-time shoe store owner and World War II veteran Ezra Edward Hill Sr. died on Tuesday, October 4 at the age of 111. The Baltimore native is believed to be the oldest known living man in the United States since January 5 which records can verify and he is also believed to be the last living male born in 1910 in the country, according to Robert D. Young, the Director of Gerontology Research Group (GRG) Supercentenarian Research and Database Division.
WAMU
‘It’s fight or flight out here:’ What it’s like to be an unhoused woman in D.C.
Women across America are significantly less likely to experience homelessness than men, a disparity that is particularly high in D.C., where rates of homelessness are roughly three times higher among men than women, according to data from the Homelessness Research Institute. Being outnumbered by their male counterparts means unhoused women...
Comments / 0