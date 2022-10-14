ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes in Second at Iowa Fall Classic

RIVERSIDE, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s golf team is in second place after two rounds at the Iowa Fall Classic. Three Hawkeyes rank inside the top four on the leaderboard heading into the final round of the tournament at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course. Iowa is...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Dominate Nebraska on Senior Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s soccer team rolled Nebraska, 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Iowa Soccer Complex. The Hawkeyes celebrated Senior Day right, with the senior class registering three goals on the contest. Iowa converted on two big opportunities in the first half....
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Wrap Up the Weis-Crockett

STILLWATER, Okla. – University of Iowa men’s and women’s cross country got a preview of the NCAA Championship course this Saturday at the Weis-Crockett Invitational. In a loaded field, the men’s team was led by junior Nick Trattner and finished 17th, while the women’s team also earned a 17th-place finish led by top-finisher senior Emma Gordon.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

No. 10 Michigan Downs No. 5 Iowa, 2-0

ANN ARBOR, Michigan – The 10th-ranked Michigan field hockey team shut out the fifth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon at Phyllis Ocker Field. Iowa has recorded back-to-back losses for the first time this season dropping the team’s record to 10-5 overall, 3-4 in Big...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Split Sunday Doubleheader

NORMAL, Illinois – The University of Iowa softball team split a pair of games on Sunday afternoon at Marian Kneer Stadium on the campus of Illinois State. The Hawkeyes defeated Illinois-Springfield in the first game of the afternoon, 9-3. They then went on to fall to Illinois State, 4-1. Game 1 – vs. Illinois-Springfield.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hadrien Choukroun Named New Assistant Track & Field Coach

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Hadrien Choukroun has been named an assistant track and field coach (jumps and multis) for the Hawkeyes, University of Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody announced Friday. Choukroun served as an assistant coach at Stephen F. Austin State University for the past four...
IOWA CITY, IA

