Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
Brooklyn Nets Waive Recent Golden State Warriors Player
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets waived Chris Chiozza. He played in 34 games for the Golden State Warriors this past season.
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't happy with LeBron James after the team lost to the Kings in the preseason finale.
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation
Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
NBC Sports
Gordon Hayward’s haircut raises eyebrows ahead of NBA season opener
Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop. Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans. Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."
Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Report: Boston Celtics sign, cut Eric Demers; sign Marial Shayok
The Boston Celtics are reportedly signing 6-foot-5, 27-year-old shooting guard Marial Shayok after signing and waiving 6-foot-1 guard Eric Demers to play with the Maine Celtics again this season, per new reporting from Celtics Blog and Spotrac’s Keith Smith. Demers played 24 games for the Portland-based G League affiliate...
Sixers sign, waive former first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya
The Sixers announced today that they’ve signed and waived free agent forward Sekou Doumbouya, according to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer (Twitter link). The team also cut Aminu Mohammed, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this week. Doumbouya, 21, was the No. 15 overall pick in the...
LeBron James Reacts to Bronny’s Monster Performance Friday
The young guard went 6-for-7 from three in the huge outing.
NBC Sports
Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT
Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
Boston Celtics Forward's New Air Jordan Shoe Explodes
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams' Air Jordan 37 shoe fell apart while he ran down the court during an NBA preseason game.
NBC Sports
Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors
After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
