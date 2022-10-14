ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Tatum ejected as Celtics lose preseason finale to Raptors in OT

Fans in Montreal now think very highly of preseason NBA basketball. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors played most of their preseason finale Friday as if it were a regular-season game, finishing with an overtime thriller as part of the NBA Canada Series. And the referees called it as if it were one, ejecting Jayson Tatum along the way.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today. Reports have said $123 million of that money is guaranteed, with incentives...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

