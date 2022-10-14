Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
Summerville Skates not returning for 2022 season
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portable ice skating rink will not return to Summerville this holiday season. The attraction, Summerville Skates, was put on by Summerville DREAM over the past three years to bring more visitors to the town between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays while also providing a fun winter activity for area residents. […]
abcnews4.com
'Applause for Paws' gala event at Charleston Gaillard Center Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today is the third annual Applause for Paws Havana Nights Gala benefiting Charleston Animal Society with a silent auction not to be missed!. There is a little something for everyone, including fashion packages, exclusive trips, dining experiences, and the chance to enter a raffle for a brand-new, fully optimized 2022 Club Car Onward L4.
abcnews4.com
Free community day at Aiken-Rhett House Museum Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Historic Charleston Foundation invites everyone to a Free Community Day at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to all ages with plenty of family-friendly activities. Dating back to 1820, the museum is one of two...
The Post and Courier
New attractions coming to Park Circle, but don't wait to visit popular community
NORTH CHARLESTON — Construction site banners circle the recreational space at the heart of Park Circle, currently undergoing a $20 million renovation that'll add a special-needs playground, ball field, community center and outdoor pavilion. Up the street, the city is spending an additional $25 million to revamp the Danny...
The Post and Courier
New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry
As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
The Post and Courier
3 historical hidden gems in downtown Charleston to explore on your day off
The glint of a shiny wrought-iron gate, dangling moss from an ancient oak, a cobblestone path leading around the bend, the overlooked inscription on the base of a statue. Downtown Charleston is full of picturesque nooks, many with a deep history that is waiting to be explored. Here are a...
abcnews4.com
The Rotary Club of Summerville $25,000 sign dedication ceremony Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Rotary Club of Summerville hosted a dedication ceremony for the new Berlin G Myers Parkway sign in Summerville this morning. The sign is located at the "gateway" of Summerville at the corner of N. Main Street. Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring and other dignitaries will...
PHOTOS: Wooden Boat Show underway in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for something to float your boat this weekend, the Georgetown Wooden Boat Show along the waterfront in the city’s historic downtown district. might just do the trick. The 33rd annual event, which is held annually on the third weekend in October in the area of Front and Broad […]
abcnews4.com
Tickets on sale for 2023 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets went on sale Friday for the 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), coming to downtown Charleston in February of 2023. The three-day event will take place in five different locations -- The Charleston Place, Brittlebank Park, the Gaillard Center, Charleston Marriott and Marion Square -- from Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
abcnews4.com
New York-style bagel shop to open Wednesday in Mount Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Starting this Wednesday, there will be a new bagel spot to get your fix!. Ruby's New York Style Bagels has announced a grand opening for this Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. "Serving over 20 flavors of NY style bagels (Yes! We boil them)...
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
abcnews4.com
1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
violetskyadventures.com
Tour the Joseph Manigault House
Nearly demolished in 1920 to pave the way for a gas station, the Joseph Manigault House is a beautifully restored 19th century home. Among many of Charleston’s iconic mansions, this house stands out for its unique Adam style architecture. About. Joseph Manigault’s brother Gabriel had studied architecture extensively in...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester Paws: Pets of the Week
This week's dynamic duo consists of two eligible doggos looking for their forever homes. The first of the handsome pitbulls is Hopper, described as a "super-sweet" snuggle bug who is always up for a challenging round of tug-a-war. He is housebroken and has loads of energy. Come by the Dorchester Paws Summerville location at 136 4 Paws Lane and adopt today.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Weekend Events
There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Mimosa Festival Scheduled for Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium
On Saturday, October 15th, Charleston Wine Festivals presents the Charleston Mimosa Festival at Johnson Hagood Stadium from 1 pm to 5 pm. This is a 21 and up event. The event includes traditional Mimosas, some different Mimosa flavors, Brunch, punch, beer, wine, live music, and a DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup, and all drinks from 1 pm to 4:45 pm. Food costs extra.
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
abcnews4.com
Nonprofit hopes to honor Mosquito Fleet, maritime history with updates to Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of union pier still isn’t finalized. But a local non-profit is hoping Charleston's maritime history will be honored in those future plans. The Lowcountry Maritime Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping educate locals in the fields of science, technology, engineering,...
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
live5news.com
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
Comments / 0