Currituck County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage

With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
NAGS HEAD, NC
wvtf.org

Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways

Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

ODU organizes 'Monarchs Give Back' food drive as part of homecoming

NORFOLK, Va. — This month, Old Dominion University is hosting a food drive to help children with food insecurity across Hampton Roads. This inaugural "Monarchs Give Back" hopes to collect 20,000 nonperishable items for Norfolk Public Schools' Department of School Nutrition and Berkley-Campostella Early Childhood Research Center, as well as the following schools:
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

House fire displaces three people in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire that left three people displaced on Sunday night. According to a news release, firefighters got the call about the incident happening on the 1200 Block of Blythewood Lane at 6:33 p.m. That's in downtown Suffolk. All of...
SUFFOLK, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills

The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

CPR emergency app 'PulsePoint' returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After about a month in the dark, Virginia Beach residents can once again get alerts for EMS emergency calls on an app called "PulsePoint." “It was designed for... if you knew CPR, you would get an alert on your phone and be within a couple of thousand feet to potentially get there first and help with CPR,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

