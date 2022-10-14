Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage
With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
wvtf.org
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways
Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
Daffodil planting in Portsmouth to honor the children who died in the Holocaust
NORFOLK, Va. — The Jewish Museum and Cultural Center in Portsmouth partnered with The Daffodil Project Sunday to plant flowers in honor of the children who died in the Holocaust, the city said on Instagram. The first of two planting days in Portsmouth was Sunday from 11 a.m. -...
Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake offers fall fun, foods
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nothing screams fall like a pumpkin patch, a hayride, and some homemade cider donuts!. You can get all that and more at Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake. Owner Robin Pierce says they are ready for fall. "Every day we do hay rides, barrel trains, pony rides,...
Harvest on the half shell; Virginia’s top aquaculture crop is growing and tasty!
There is a type of farming done under the water. It is called aquaculture, and Virginia is one of the leading states in the United States when it comes to aquaculture sales and production.
ODU organizes 'Monarchs Give Back' food drive as part of homecoming
NORFOLK, Va. — This month, Old Dominion University is hosting a food drive to help children with food insecurity across Hampton Roads. This inaugural "Monarchs Give Back" hopes to collect 20,000 nonperishable items for Norfolk Public Schools' Department of School Nutrition and Berkley-Campostella Early Childhood Research Center, as well as the following schools:
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
2022 Bra-Ha-Ha's Auction Concludes with $1,000 Prize Winner!
The 2022 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction concluded last night, leaving the first-place winner with an $1,000 check.
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
WAVY News 10
2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Halloween is just around the corner! Take a look at the 2022 Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide to plan your spooky season schedule. Check back here for regular updates to the guide. If you know of additional Halloween events to add to...
House fire displaces three people in downtown Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire that left three people displaced on Sunday night. According to a news release, firefighters got the call about the incident happening on the 1200 Block of Blythewood Lane at 6:33 p.m. That's in downtown Suffolk. All of...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Looking back at the Halloween costumes of 1993 in Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Editor's note: This story is part of our 13News Now Vault series. Every year, we give you a preview of some of the hottest costumes for Halloween. Echoes of Time in Virginia Beach helps us keep track of the trends ahead of the holiday. The boutique costume shop has been around for 40 years.
islandfreepress.org
Miss Katie’s public debut is a historic milestone, with a resonating namesake… WITH SLIDESHOW
The Miss Katie made her public debut at a full-day event on October 13 that included tours of the 156-foot-long vessel, capped off by a Christening Ceremony with Senator Richard Burr’s wife, Brooke Burr, breaking the traditional bottle of champagne. But it was the story behind the Miss Katie’s...
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in Virginia
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Virginia's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head considers tapping brakes on C-2 development, including workforce housing project
Nags Head commissioners are considering putting the brakes on development in the C-2, or General Commercial, district following community input on the location of the essential and workforce housing at the October 5 meeting. Commissioner Kevin Brinkley made a motion to put a moratorium up to 150-days for development in...
CPR emergency app 'PulsePoint' returns to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After about a month in the dark, Virginia Beach residents can once again get alerts for EMS emergency calls on an app called "PulsePoint." “It was designed for... if you knew CPR, you would get an alert on your phone and be within a couple of thousand feet to potentially get there first and help with CPR,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
