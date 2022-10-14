ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights

In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD celebrates new wave of future officers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

2022 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced

Twelve images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along with 12 honorable mentions. Winners hail from across the Canalway Corridor and remind everyone that the NYS Canal System is a state and national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester.  “We’re going to treat those two business […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Promoting "Playful Learning" at RCSD

Good Day Rochester devoted a segment on "playful learning" - how important it is for students to have some time to play during the school year. The Rochester City School District is looking to find ways to make it happen, as it followed up a report from Healthi Kids called "PlayROCs."
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Brew Fest for The Vets coming this Friday

"Brew Fest For The Vets" is happening this Friday night. The event for the Canandaigua VA Medical Center is being held by Beers Of The World and the Knights of Columbus. It's from 5 - 9 p.m. at St. Anne Church Social Hall at on Mt. Hope Avenue. Susan Clapper...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
websterontheweb.com

A quick Mrs. Claus update

I had the opportunity to check in with Florence Kinney several days ago. You know her from my blog as “Mrs. Claus,” who every year purchases thousands of gifts (mostly with her own money) to deliver to children all over the Rochester area. After 32 years of doing this, she’s nearing the incredible goal of 100,000 gifts given.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory

Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church

Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

More people now eligible to give blood

The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
OSWEGO, NY
WHEC TV-10

A goodbye to News10NBC anchor Brennan Somers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brennan Somers had his final sign-off on Friday morning. What’s next for him? Here is Brennan’s final good question and a message from his family and the News10NBC Today family. Let’s answer a good question about change. We’ve answered hundreds of good questions in...
ROCHESTER, NY
Fast Company

What happened when Rochester tore out an urban highway

If you walk down Union Street in Rochester, New York, a road lined with new apartment buildings, trees, and a bike lane, you wouldn’t know that it used to be a highway. “It feels like an organically built neighborhood,” says Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner of neighborhood and business development for the city of Rochester. But a decade ago, these blocks were part of the Inner Loop, a sunken, six-lane freeway that circled the downtown.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

