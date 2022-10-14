Read full article on original website
131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 16
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. St. Francis Drive: The road beginning at East Stadium Boulevard running 200 feet south toward Medford Road will be completely occupied by construction crews that are completing a water main transfer. The project will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
Maumee first responders at scene of fatal crash on U.S. Route 24
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash will leave part of U.S. Route 24 in Maumee closed for several hours, officials said Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash.
Blake Road Near I-94 Closed Starting Wednesday
(October 14, 2022 3:56 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Blake Road near I-94 in Jackson to install a storm sewer. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.
Two MDOT projects scheduled to start Monday on I-94 in Calhoun County
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Drivers in Calhoun County will have to be extra alert starting on Monday as a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation projects will be getting underway. Crews will begin nighttime pavement joint repairs on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile...
Neighborhood Nuisance: People on Erie Street uncomfortable living near “scary” overgrown house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living on Erie Street in Toledo say they are uncomfortable living near an extremely overgrown house. The overgrowth is so bad they can’t even see the roof, let alone walk in the front yard. Jenifer Booth has lived across the street for four years, she said she doesn’t know what else to do.
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
Pets of the Week: Thiago has lots of energy. Alanis has a great purr motor
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Thiago is a 2-year-old male American Staffordshire mix who came in as a stray. He is a handsome black brindle with gold markings. Thiago is a medium sized dog with lots of...
Driver dead after crash on Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing their car into a tree in Maumee on Sunday night. Maumee police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed going west on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) near Key and White Streets before the crash.
'Lots of blood': Major backups expected as police investigate possible pedestrian-vehicle crash on I-275 in Wayne County
A major highway in Wayne County is closed this morning as police canvas the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a possible pedestrian on Friday morning.
Two women seriously injured in rollover crash in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women were seriously injured as the result of a collision in Seneca County on Sunday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Dorothy Cooper from Fostoria was driving east on County Rd. 592 around 9:35 a.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at County Rd. 31.
Southfield woman has dangerous situation above her bed as big crack forms in ceiling
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman had a dangerous situation above her bed when she noticed a big crack in the ceiling. She thought it would be fixed right away. When she contacted management, all they did was put up some wood supports and left the growing danger above her.
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price
TOLEDO, Ohio — Utility bills could triple for Columbia Gas customers. The company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase customers' bills by 27%. The commission held a public hearing Friday afternoon in downtown Toledo for people to voice their thoughts about the...
High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
7th grader riding bike home from football game dies after struck by vehicle in Dearborn Heights
A 7th grade student riding his bike home from high school football game Friday night is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Dearborn Heights.
Cars, trucks, boat going up for auction in Oakland County -- See the full list
Six auctions are scheduled around the county later this month. All auctions will be cash-only and will be held at towing businesses. Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. – Wixom Towing at 30290 Beck in Wixom. Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. – Lakeside Towing at 2025 E. West Maple in...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Officials confirmed that the driver of the semi truck was [..]
