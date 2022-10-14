ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

The Ann Arbor News

131-year-old bridge could get new life as part of Washtenaw County Border-to-Border Trail

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Can you teach an old bridge new tricks?. Planners behind the Washtenaw County Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail hope so. They’re eying a decommissioned, 131-year-old bridge that once served as the gateway to a now-defunct milling settlement on the Huron River as a potential missing puzzle piece in their quest to bring the non-motorized trail traversing the county to completion.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 16

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. St. Francis Drive: The road beginning at East Stadium Boulevard running 200 feet south toward Medford Road will be completely occupied by construction crews that are completing a water main transfer. The project will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13abc.com

Maumee first responders at scene of fatal crash on U.S. Route 24

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash will leave part of U.S. Route 24 in Maumee closed for several hours, officials said Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash.
MAUMEE, OH
jtv.tv

Blake Road Near I-94 Closed Starting Wednesday

(October 14, 2022 3:56 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close Blake Road near I-94 in Jackson to install a storm sewer. This work is part of MDOT’s ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.
JACKSON, MI
1470 WFNT

14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang

A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price

TOLEDO, Ohio — Utility bills could triple for Columbia Gas customers. The company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase customers' bills by 27%. The commission held a public hearing Friday afternoon in downtown Toledo for people to voice their thoughts about the...
TOLEDO, OH
Fox47News

High winds next week will finish off most peak fall colors in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Go take those fall photos while you can this weekend! Days of high winds and very cold temperatures will cause a lot of peak areas to fall to the ground over the next week or so. Some areas will lose those vibrant leaves rather quickly causing a short window for "peak" color this year. As always, some areas will be ahead of, or behind, others.
MICHIGAN STATE

