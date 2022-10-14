Read full article on original website
Related
2021 Boston Marathon winner suspended for violating anti-doping rules
The woman who won the Boston Marathon last year has been provisionally suspended for violating anti-doping policies, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Friday. She could also lose her title as the female winner of the 2021 race. Diana Kipyokei, of Kenya, was tested on Oct. 11, 2021 — the...
ESPN
Diana Kipyokei could lose 2021 Boston Marathon title over banned substance
Diana Kipyokei could be stripped of her victory at the 2021 Boston Marathon after she was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for using a banned substance that was found in a test taken after her win. Kipyokei and Kenyan compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus were found to have used...
Comments / 0