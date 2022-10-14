ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump blasts House Jan. 6 panel in memo, but doesn't respond to subpoena for sworn testimony

By Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RqULW_0iZ2UxiW00
  • Trump again falsely claimed he won the 2020 election despite getting 7 million fewer votes than President Biden.
  • Trump called the House Jan. 6 hearings a "Show Trial" despite GOP leaders refusing to participate.
  • The committee voted Thursday to subpoena Trump, seeking his sworn testimony.

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump sent a 14-page memo to the House committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, complaining in a familiar litany of grievances about a “Show Trial” and “Witch Hunt,” but not addressing the subpoena the panel voted on Thursday.

Highlights from Trump’s memo and the committee’s hearing include:

  • Trump complained in the memo that he won more votes in 2020 than in 2016, yet still lost. President Joe Biden received 81 million votes to Trump's 74 million votes, and won the Electoral College by 306 votes to 232 – the same margin as Trump won in 2016.
  • The memo repeated pages of unsubstantiated complaints about election fraud in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. But the committee gathered sworn testimony from lawmakers and election officials in those states who investigated the complaints and found no widespread fraud. Former Attorney General Bill Barr called Trump's "avalanche" of claims "nonsense," "absolute rubbish" and "bull----."
  • Trump argued without evidence he offered to deploy thousands of troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6. The committee played video of congressional leaders pleading for hours for the Defense Department to send National Guard reinforcements as rioters rampaged through the building.
  • Trump contended the committee lacked legitimacy and ran a "Show Trial" because it had no cross-examination of witnesses and no "real" Republican members. House Republicans refused to nominate members to the committee, yet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., appointed seven Democrats and two Republicans.
  • The committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump for testimony and documents. His memo didn't address his potential testimony.

Trump complaints rebutted by his own aides

In Friday's memo, Trump railed against investigations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, his two impeachments while president and the committee’s inquiry. Trump continued to argue without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen and that the committee was full of “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs.”

“No work was done by the Committee on Election Fraud,” Trump wrote.

His commentary ignored testimony at the hearing from Trump’s own campaign aides such as campaign manager Bill Stepien and his own administration officials including former Attorney General Bill Barr, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, who testified there was no widespread fraud and he lost the election.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified Trump said he didn't want to tell people he lost.

Trump memo follows committee vote to subpoena testimony

The memo followed the committee’s ninth hearing of the year outlining how Trump fought to overturn the 2020 election after his loss, organized fake electors and spurred an armed mob to the Capitol as Electoral College votes were counted.

The committee voted Thursday to subpoena Trump for sworn testimony and documents. He has fought a previous committee subpoena for his administration's documents in the custody of the National Archives and Records Administration and lost at the Supreme Court.

Comments / 4

Who cares
2d ago

He could clear his name by going before the committee. Yea right 🙄

Reply
10
Related
HuffPost

Trump's Weekend Rant Made Him Sound 'Guilty And Scared,' Ex-Prosecutor Says

From a former federal prosecutor’s perspective, ex-President Donald Trump sounded pretty desperate over the weekend as he railed against the investigation into his possession of classified documents. At a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Trump accused former President George H.W. Bush of taking millions of documents to a former “bowling...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
Salon

"Trump is losing it on Truth Social": Trump has a lot to say after getting hit with Jan. 6 subpoena

Former President Donald Trump raged on Truth Social over the subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday. Trump responded to the committee's subpoena with a barrage of so-called "truths" and issued a 14-page letter laying out his criticisms of the committee, pushing repeatedly debunked lies about his 2020 election loss. The letter falsely claimed that a majority of American citizens as well as "the entire Republican party" felt that "the Election was Rigged and Stolen."
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Roger Stone Melts Down as Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Unfolds

As the Jan. 6 committee showed video of Roger Stone’s closed-door deposition, Stone did what he does best: He complained. Stone took to Telegram and repeatedly responded to the Jan. 6 panel's footage.“In 2000, when the Bush v. Gore election was still in doubt James A. Baker III urged Bush to claim victory, which he did and was hailed as a genius,” the longtime Trump adviser wrote on Telegram. “When I said Trump should do the same thing (in public but to not to either Trump or anyone around him) and I am accused of criminal conduct. Total BS.”As the...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

642K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy