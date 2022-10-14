Twenty Questions with The Hockey News' Web Team

The burning questions heading into this season are legion. Here are 20 of them, with answers from The Hockey News' web team.

The NHL’s new regular season is underway, and with it comes the opportunity to have some good-natured fun on the predictions front.

This year, we’re doing something a little different – we're piggybacking off of THN magazine’s editorial staff fantasy questions, which you can check out in the 2022-23 Ultimate Fantasy Guide at THN.com/free .

We’ve asked our web contributors to weigh in with their predictions. Enjoy them with a grain of salt and an optimistic demeanor.