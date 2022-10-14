ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/17/2022 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Bad Bunny; $9,850,282; $238.29.

2. The Weeknd; $7,605,255; $158.57.

3. Red Hot Chili Peppers; $7,092,654; $155.61.

4. Coldplay; $6,225,446; $90.15.

5. Lady Gaga; $5,647,281; $135.46.

6. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $5,174,752; $131.83.

7. Ed Sheeran; $4,724,411; $79.13.

8. Kenny Chesney; $3,437,705; $105.56.

9. Daddy Yankee; $2,282,935; $126.43.

10. Morgan Wallen; $2,185,195; $115.37.

11. Harry Styles; $2,048,588; $124.31.

12. Iron Maiden; $1,984,217; $73.38.

13. My Chemical Romance; $1,879,368; $157.18.

14. Kendrick Lamar; $1,768,654; $142.60.

15. Post Malone; $1,752,387; $137.42.

16. Silk Sonic; $1,613,263; $312.78.

17. Roger Waters; $1,607,847; $125.90.

18. Rosalía; $1,349,237; $133.42.

19. Seventeen; $1,301,518; $122.47.

20. Chris Stapleton; $1,224,712; $92.43.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

2022 American Music Awards Rock Categories Revealed

It was a big year for Maneskin and Imagine Dragons, as the two acts both scored four nominations when the American Music Awards nominees were revealed Thursday (Oct. 13). Each of the acts scored multiple rock category nods, with Maneskin up for Favorite Rock Artist and Favorite Rock Song ("Beggin'"), while Imagine Dragons got the trifecta with Favorite Rock Artist, Favorite Rock Song ("Enemy" with JID) and Favorite Rock Album (Mercury - Act 1).
MUSIC
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

BLACKPINK kick off world tour in Seoul, Jennie performs unreleased solo song

BLACKPINK have opened their world tour in Seoul where bandmember Jennie treated fans to a performance of an unreleased solo song – see footage, setlist and more below. The K-pop band kicked off their tour, which is in promotion of their second album ‘Born Pink’, on Saturday (October 15) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in South Korea. BLACKPINK play another show at the venue today (October 16) before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics

Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Bruce Springsteen Cover Commodores Classic ‘Nightshift’

Bruce Springsteen has shared the video for his cover of the 1985 Commodores hit “Nightshift,” which will appear on his upcoming soul covers LP Only the Strong Survive, out November 11. Commodores wrote the song a few years after parting ways with Lionel Richie to honor the memories of Marvin Gaye and Jackie Wilson. The soul icons died just months apart the previous year. It was the group’s final Top 40 hit. “Nightshift” is the newest song that Springsteen selected for Only the Strong Survive. Other tunes include Aretha Franklin’s “Don’t Play That Song,” the Temptations’ “I Wish It Would Ran,”...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’

The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

Dua Lipa Is Back In The Studio Working On Her Third Album: PHOTOS

The "Levitating" singer is back in the studio, presumably working on her third studio album, as seen in photos shared on Instagram. "studio rats 🐀💕," she captioned the carousel of photos on Saturday (October 15). In the photos, Dua Lipa is seen with Canadian musician Tobias Jesso Jr., songwriter Caroline Ailin and producers Danny L Harle and Andrew Wyatt.
CELEBRITIES
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
98K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy