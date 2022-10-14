ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

‘Full of life again’: Battersea power station opens to shoppers

By Tobi Thomas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELsN6_0iZ2Un8U00

Among the thousands of people who rushed into the building after the grand opening of the newly developed Battersea power station were Orla Sanders and Imogen Clark, friends in their 30s who live a stone’s throw from the new complex.

“We’ve been waiting for the day for the centre’s opening, the countdown has really been on,” Sanders said. “It’s incredible and all the shops are amazing, but it’s also quite dangerous because we may well end up spending quite a lot of money”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CabtT_0iZ2Un8U00
Orla Sanders said she had been counting down the days until the centre’s opening. Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

After a £9bn investment by Malaysia-backed developers and more than a decade of restoration , the doors to the almost century-old decommissioned power station opened on Friday for the first time in 40 years.

The space has been transformed into a glitzy shopping centre of 250 stores, alongside mostly luxury flats, office spaces and an upcoming cinema and ice rink. After the grand opening, a five-day free festival of live music will take place on the site.

Emma and Marcus Liberman, a married couple from north-west London, decided to travel down for the centre’s opening after decades of speculation regarding what would become of the former industrial station.

“When we first came to London, there were plans for redeveloping the power station about 30 years ago, but it never came to anything,” Marcus said. “And I’ve always looked to this amazing building, and wanted to see what it was really about, so just really wanted to come and see it.”

He added: “It’s just really exciting to see it actually turned it something, being used and full of life again, as opposed to a rather sad looking, deteriorating building.”

Bernice Ondebola, a 67-year-old retired nurse who has lived in Battersea for most of her life, said the new development was a “lovely sight” compared with the abandoned and derelict former station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067o2u_0iZ2Un8U00
The iconic Grade II listed building has reopened after 40 years following a £9bn invetstment by Malaysia-back developers. Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

“I grew up in south London, and have been living not too far away from the power station for the past 35 years,” Ondebola said. “In some ways the area is so unrecognisable compared to when I first started living here, with, you know, all the new flats and also the new tube. But I think the shopping centre is nice because it has a bit of everything for everyone.”

Ondebola said she especially liked how the centre, despite its modernisation, has retained many of its period features.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f41BO_0iZ2Un8U00
Serge said it was nice to see investment in the area. Photograph: Teri Pengilley/The Guardian

“You can really feel that you’re inside the power station, with all the exposed brick and the machinery you can see on the ceiling,” she ssaid. “The building has such a big presence in our local area so it’s nice that it has become a place that everybody can use.”

Serge, a 52-year-old business owner and who has lived in London for the past 30 years, said that watching the power station transform from an abandoned building had been momentous.

“I’ve seen the station abandoned, and the whole surroundings at that time wasn’t very pleasant-looking. It’s very nice to see somebody invested in the area and moved the whole project ahead”, he said.

Although most people attending the opening were positive about the redevelopment, there was some concerns raised about the lack of affordable housing provided – at just 386 homes, a 40% reduction from the original plans .

Alice White, a 25-year-old student, was at first sceptical when she heard of the power station’s redevelopment plans. “I know there was a lot of debate about how many of the new flats inside the station would actually be affordable,” White said.

But despite still having some reservations regarding the development, White thought the centre was “quite enticing”.

“I can’t lie, the range of shops and places to eat here are kind of exciting,” White adds. “I live locally, and what I’m most happy about is not having to go all the way to Westfield or Oxford Street whenever I need to make some returns at Zara.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Battersea power station: timeline of a modern classic

Battersea power station was built in two phases, as a collaboration between the architects Theo Halliday and Sir Giles Gilbert Scott. Halliday was responsible for the overall shape and the interior. Scott – who also designed the red telephone box and Bankside power station, now home of Tate Modern –...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Why 93-year-old Battersea Power Station is set to be London’s hottest attraction

London’s iconic Battersea Power Station building officially opens to the public today following a transformational eight-year restoration, stacked with exciting restaurants, bars and shops.The Power Station, the earliest part of which was built in 1929, has been revamped as a leisure complex, with shops, restaurants and bars, as well as access to its control rooms for history and science buffs.The world-famous building is on the south bank of the Thames, close to Vauxhall station and the Nine Elms residential area, which has been highly developed in recent years. The site closed fully as an operational power station in 1983.The...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
CANCER
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots

It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
WORLD
The Guardian

John Sutcliffe obituary

My brother-in-law John Sutcliffe, who has died aged 78 of cancer, managed to construct a career and a life around his passion for colour and for the domestic design of earlier centuries. Unusually for an interior designer, in his later freelance commissions he did the work himself, mixing the paints to his own palette of pigments and applying them in a wide variety of finishes. He also made important contributions to the Farrow & Ball range of colours.
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

The World's Oldest Whiskey Just Sold For An Astronomical Price

Where you stand between teetotaller and alcohol aficionado will likely determine whether you think old liquor is something you cherish or something you throw away when you clean out your grandparents' house. But, if Sotheby's is to be believed, age equals a lot of money. Indeed, if you were looking to dip your toe in the aged-whiskey market, the opening item from the famed auction house's 2019 The Ultimate Whiskey Collection auction catalog at £2,600 – £3,500, (about $2,900 and $3,900). This was for nine bottles of 18-year-old Macallan from the 1980s and '90s. Given that a new bottle may cost you upwards of $400, these bottles actually turned out to be a bargain, so long as you have four grand up front (via Total Wine).
DRINKS
The Guardian

The Guardian

476K+
Followers
108K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy