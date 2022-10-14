ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us about the small luxuries that boost your mood

By Guardian community team
Photograph: zoranm/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sales of affordable luxuries, such as false nails, lipstick, chocolate and coffee, have risen during the cost of living crisis. This spending behaviour has previously been named “the lipstick index” as consumers have retreated into small indulgences during economic downturns.

We would like to hear about the luxuries you bought in recent months. Have any purchases cheered you up?

