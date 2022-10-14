Smoke & Donuts BBQ plans debut for new Orlando restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc. has put its ongoing redevelopment of the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive back in motion.

The developer filed a request with Orange County Oct. 13 to convert approved hotel rooms on the 26.8-acre resort property at 8001 International Drive to multifamily residential units through a conversion matrix.

The conversion would be to the Wyndham Orlando Resort & Shops land-use plan, approved by Orange County in 2015, which received approvals for 1,613 hotel rooms, 110,310 square feet of convention center uses and 138,000 square feet of retail uses for the larger planned development.

Popular Texas barbecue thief snags briskets worth nearly $3,000, police say A popular eatery in Austin, Texas, was robbed early Thursday morning of more than 20 whole briskets worth an estimated $3,000. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group