Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Related
Funeral for two fallen Bristol officers will be Friday
EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A joint funeral is being held at Rentschler Field for the two Bristol police officers who were shot and killed last week, according to Bristol officials. The funeral service for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy will be held on October 21 at 11 a.m. in East Hartford. There […]
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Rachael Rogus, 18, of 38 Edward St., New Haven, was charged Oct. 3 with disorderly conduct. Aimee Rugh, 30, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher A. Fusco, 31, of 62 Wickford Place, Madison, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts...
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
NBC Connecticut
Cross at Holy Land in Waterbury Lit Up Blue to Honor Fallen Bristol Officers
The cross at Holy Land USA in Waterbury is being lit up blue to honor the two officers who were shot and killed in Bristol last week. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
NBC New York
Nicholas Brutcher Fired Over 80 Rounds at Officers During Shooting in Bristol, Conn.: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
New Britain Herald
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
New Britain Herald
Manchester man pleads guilty to firearm charge stemming from New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to a case in which New Britain police say he shot at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, took a plea deal in New Britain Superior Court this week,...
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
fox61.com
Fallen Bristol police officers to be honored at law enforcement memorial in Meriden
The memorial in Meriden pays tribute to Connecticut law enforcement members who were killed in the line of duty. The Bristol officers will now be added.
recordpatriot.com
Northford man, 40, killed in North Branford crash, police say
NORTH BRANFORD — A Northford man was killed on a crash Saturday morning in North Branford, police said. Officers responded to Forest Road, also known as Route 22, near Gulf Brook Drive for a reported serious crash around 8:46 a.m., finding three vehicles had been involved, officials said on Facebook.
Man charged in Windsor robbery pleads to different crime
A Bloomfield man, who police say was tied to a Windsor gas station robbery and the attempted robbery of a Bloomfield convenience store by DNA evidence, has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of the Bloomfield crime and sentenced to two years and a day prison.
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Route 22 North Branford crash leaves one man dead
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in North Branford on Saturday morning, police said. The North Branford Police and Fire Department responded to the area of Forest Road on Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive just after 8:45 a.m. At the scene, officers found a three-car crash. One of […]
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
Fatal 3-car crash in North Branford under investigation
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A multi-car crash on Route 22 in North Branford turned fatal on Saturday morning, according to police. North Branford police and firefighters were called to the area of Forest Road (Route 22) near Gulf Brook Drive at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a "serious" car crash.
Comments / 0