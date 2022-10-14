ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Guns, drugs and cash found during execution of search warrant in Jamestown

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
The Jamestown Police Department announced guns, drugs and cash were found and an arrest was made after the execution of a search warrant.

Police said members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators and the FBI executed a search warrant at 250 Schuyler St., #10 in Jamestown around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

After searching the residence, the following was found:

  • 638.23 grams of methamphetamine
  • 188.2 grams of crack cocaine
  • 3.5 grams of MDMA
  • Three loaded pistols (one of which was recently reported stolen by a Jamestown resident)
  • One loaded AR-15 rifle
  • Ammunition
  • Scales
  • Packaging materials
  • $14,763 in cash

36-year-old Vaughn Grant was arrested in connection to the investigation. According to police, he is also a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to own or possess firearms.

