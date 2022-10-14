Guns, drugs and cash found during execution of search warrant in Jamestown
The Jamestown Police Department announced guns, drugs and cash were found and an arrest was made after the execution of a search warrant.
Police said members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Narcotics Investigators and the FBI executed a search warrant at 250 Schuyler St., #10 in Jamestown around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
After searching the residence, the following was found:
- 638.23 grams of methamphetamine
- 188.2 grams of crack cocaine
- 3.5 grams of MDMA
- Three loaded pistols (one of which was recently reported stolen by a Jamestown resident)
- One loaded AR-15 rifle
- Ammunition
- Scales
- Packaging materials
- $14,763 in cash
36-year-old Vaughn Grant was arrested in connection to the investigation. According to police, he is also a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to own or possess firearms.
