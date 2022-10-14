ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
Flames erupt inside Kalamazoo home, no injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Flames erupted in the basement of a home in 1900 block of Vanzee on Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the basement, said police. The fire was under control within 20 minutes...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Cranes remove flagpole from Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A flagpole was once 360 feet up in the air atop a Battle Creek penthouse. 'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together. On Friday, two cranes from Capitol City Crane removed the flagpole from the 16-story Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Community invited to finish painting Bike Friendly Kalamazoo mural

PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is to be completed and unveiled to the community Saturday. The community is also invited to help finish painting the mural, located near Lovers Lane and Centre Avenue in Portage. The massive 17 by 58-foot painting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Sewer pipe blockage causes wastewater overflow in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Residents of Davis Creek Apartments in Portage got a water-ful surprise Thursday afternoon. A sewer pipe blockage at the apartment complex on Meredith Street caused an overflow at 3 p.m., city officials said. Woods Lake overflow: Sewer overflow into Woods Lake prompts a no body contact...
PORTAGE, MI
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
Adopt Today: Binx

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Meet Binx!. Named after our favorite Hocus Pocus character, this three-month-old girl dog is ready to cast some magical kisses upon you, all before trying to herd anything that moves. SPCA of Southwest Michigan Executive Director Katie Timber says Binx is likely a heeler mix, steering...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin, takes home 34-28 overtime thriller

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year graduate senior wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime period and the Spartans beat Wisconsin, 34-28, in front of 72,526 fans at Spartan Stadium on Homecoming Saturday. Thorne completed 21-of-28...
EAST LANSING, MI
Marcellus' Jones-McNally kicking for far more than himself

MARCELLUS, Mich. — Outside of his form, there's not much that's conventional about Cordell Jones-McNally. He hasn't played football from a young age, only beginning his sophomore year at Marcellus High. Yet, he's been drawing eyes from some of the bigger collegiate programs in the country to the point where he's been offered a spot as a preferred walk-on at Michigan.
MARCELLUS, MI
Second half turnovers plague Broncos as they fall 33-14 to Bobcats

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan football team fell to Ohio, 33-14, on Homecoming at Waldo Stadium on Saturday night in front of 20,320 fans. WMU (2-5, 1-2 MAC) was down 20-14 at half but committed six turnovers in the second half, leading to 13 points by the Bobcats and none by the Broncos.
KALAMAZOO, MI

