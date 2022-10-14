Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
WWMT
Bus driver rescues toddler left outside after Kentwood car theft, dashcam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bus driver was on her normal route when the bus's dashcam caught her rescuing a toddler left alone in Kentwood. The 2-year-old was inside a car that was allegedly stolen by a 16-year-old boy near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood Oct. 4, according to the Kentwood Police Department and the Combined Auto Theft Team.
WWMT
Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WWMT
Flames erupt inside Kalamazoo home, no injuries
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Flames erupted in the basement of a home in 1900 block of Vanzee on Sunday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the basement, said police. The fire was under control within 20 minutes...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer, bus crashes in ditch & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department released through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. Full story: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer...
WWMT
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
WWMT
'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together
PORTAGE, Mich. — On Friday, hundreds celebrated the legacy of a Kalamazoo public safety officer who lost his life to leukemia. Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday. On Saturday: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer. Following Smith's death, the department said its received an overwhelming amount of support...
WWMT
Cranes remove flagpole from Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A flagpole was once 360 feet up in the air atop a Battle Creek penthouse. 'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together. On Friday, two cranes from Capitol City Crane removed the flagpole from the 16-story Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center...
WWMT
Battle Creek Fire Department host Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It's fire prevention week and the Battle Creek Fire Department is inviting the public to attend an open house Saturday. The Battle Creek Fire Department is holding its Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house, scheduled to begin 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The open house...
WWMT
Community invited to finish painting Bike Friendly Kalamazoo mural
PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is to be completed and unveiled to the community Saturday. The community is also invited to help finish painting the mural, located near Lovers Lane and Centre Avenue in Portage. The massive 17 by 58-foot painting...
WWMT
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
WWMT
Sewer pipe blockage causes wastewater overflow in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Residents of Davis Creek Apartments in Portage got a water-ful surprise Thursday afternoon. A sewer pipe blockage at the apartment complex on Meredith Street caused an overflow at 3 p.m., city officials said. Woods Lake overflow: Sewer overflow into Woods Lake prompts a no body contact...
WWMT
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
WWMT
MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
WWMT
Adopt Today: Binx
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Meet Binx!. Named after our favorite Hocus Pocus character, this three-month-old girl dog is ready to cast some magical kisses upon you, all before trying to herd anything that moves. SPCA of Southwest Michigan Executive Director Katie Timber says Binx is likely a heeler mix, steering...
WWMT
'The fans are there to show off, to be rude,' Rocky Horror Party comes to West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — It's been 47 years since the release of the Rocky Horror Picture Show after it debuted in 1975. Almost 50 years later, a third generation of fans are now joining in on the fun. "Most of them are under the age of 25, which I think...
WWMT
Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin, takes home 34-28 overtime thriller
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to fifth-year graduate senior wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime period and the Spartans beat Wisconsin, 34-28, in front of 72,526 fans at Spartan Stadium on Homecoming Saturday. Thorne completed 21-of-28...
WWMT
Marcellus' Jones-McNally kicking for far more than himself
MARCELLUS, Mich. — Outside of his form, there's not much that's conventional about Cordell Jones-McNally. He hasn't played football from a young age, only beginning his sophomore year at Marcellus High. Yet, he's been drawing eyes from some of the bigger collegiate programs in the country to the point where he's been offered a spot as a preferred walk-on at Michigan.
WWMT
Second half turnovers plague Broncos as they fall 33-14 to Bobcats
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan football team fell to Ohio, 33-14, on Homecoming at Waldo Stadium on Saturday night in front of 20,320 fans. WMU (2-5, 1-2 MAC) was down 20-14 at half but committed six turnovers in the second half, leading to 13 points by the Bobcats and none by the Broncos.
Comments / 0