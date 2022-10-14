ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers

Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
CBS Denver

King Soopers, Safeway parent companies merge, $20 billion deal

Two of the nation's largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt.Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen, who would retain those titles at the combined company, said a merger could save $1 billion annually in lower administrative costs, more efficient manufacturing and distribution and shared investments in technology. McMullen said the company would plow those savings...
CBS News

Kroger and Albertsons to merge in $24.6 billion deal

Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain, and rival Albertsons are merging in a deal that would value the combined company at $24.6 billion. Together, the companies will have more than 710,000 workers and operate nearly 5,000 stores, along with roughly 4,000 pharmacies. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith's and Harris Teeter. Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw's.
PYMNTS

Supermarkets Kroger, Albertsons Could Combine

Two of the country’s biggest supermarket chains, Albertsons and Kroger, are reportedly in talks to merge in a deal that could have a potential market value of about $50 billion. Negotiations could conclude this week and result in an agreement, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Oct. 13) citing unnamed sources...
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
Axios

Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger

Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios'...
US News and World Report

U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources

(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
