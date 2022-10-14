Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Related
Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors
This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
Outdoor Amarillo hosts ‘Bloktoberfest’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna. According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces […]
Storming The Capitol A Family Affair For Borger Residents
January 6th was a dark day in America, no matter how you look at it. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what was happening at the Capitol the day people stormed it, you have to admit it was a moment in United States history that was unparalleled. We had never...
KFDA
VIDEO: Live at 5, Advo's Inaugural BBQ
VIDEO: Barrio Neighborhood partners with Education Credit Union to host free homebuyers class. After at least 15 years Amarillo police department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. Updated: 12 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. KFDA NEWS AT TEN -...
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
Is There an End in Sight for the Trashy Mess in Amarillo?
It's been a while since our dumpsters started getting emptied just once a week. An employee shortage caused this mess in the first place. Since the announcement came out in July that we were going to one time a week dumpster emptying it's been a literal mess. I knew that...
Here Are Two Reasons Why Amarillo Is Really Bad At Keeping Secrets
Amarillo is a fascinating place when you first arrive. There's half-buried cars, murals everywhere, and more than a few urban legends. There's even some "secrets" for you to uncover. Except, Amarillo is really bad at keeping secrets and here are two good examples. It Defeats The Purpose If Everyone Knows...
KFDA
‘This belongs to everybody’: Hidden Cross Bar Ranch could soon see public access
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - North of Amarillo is the hidden Cross Bar Ranch that is a 12 thousand acre of federally owned land and it is being preserved for recreational use. Cross Bar Ranch is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, which is very uncommon in Texas. This land...
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health hosts ‘You Glow Girl’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health invites girls and their moms to the “You Glow Girl” GiRL Power event. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Amarillo Civic Center, officials add that check-ins will be held at 5:30 p.m. According to […]
How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo
Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
Leonard Farms is Ready to Scare the Heck Out of You in Amarillo
The Halloween season is all about being scared. Well, that and candy of course. We watch a ton of horror movies. We decorate our homes for trick-or-treaters. We, of course, make sure we have plenty of candy for them as well. We look for fun family activities to keep us...
Here Is Another Reminder Of Amazing Concerts Amarillo Once Had
Believe it or not, Amarillo once was a hotbed of music. There have been many legendary concerts right here in Yellow City. From Elvis to, Twisted Sister we've seen it all. Here's another reminder of the amazing concerts Amarillo once had. London Calling From Amarillo Texas. The year was 1983....
California Burrito? You Can Find This Rare Deliciousness in Amarillo!
I love it when you're sitting in a group setting and all of a sudden you learn about something new that you didn't know existed. I found out about something new and I want one. I was introduced verbally to something that sounds so delicious that I want 5 of...
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
Watching the Stages of Amarillo’s Blue Sky Mural Recreation
One of the things I do a lot when I am not at work is walking around Amarillo. I am helping a friend train for a sixty-mile walk she is doing next month to raise money to put an end to breast cancer. When we are walking around Amarillo we...
Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.
One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
KFDA
‘We’re getting awful close’: City of Amarillo moving closer to twice a week residential collections
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo city leaders say staffing shortages are to blame. Now, the city of Amarillo Public Works Department says it is moving closer to hiring more drivers. “We have some positions that have...
Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?
Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
abc7amarillo.com
Shooting victims show up at Amarillo hospital, sparking investigation
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking at a potential crime after two people that arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Amarillo police said they went to a hospital on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Officers said they...
3 Things to Look Forward to at Amarillo’s Anticipated Buc-ee’s
Offering an outstanding shopping experience to guests fortunate enough to enter through their doors, Buc-ee's massive gas stops remain sacred in the state of Texas due to their unique approach to the gas stop experience. Most of their locations are located in Central Texas, however, meaning that for the longest...
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1