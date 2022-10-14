ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Another One Bites the Dust an Amarillo Restaurant Shuts Doors

This year has had its ups and of course its downs. We have seen new places come to town and even as fast have seen some places shut their doors forever. It was just late last year that we saw this Amarillo restaurant open up. The reviews were pretty good. It was one on my list that I wanted to try. I just thought I would have some time.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Outdoor Amarillo hosts ‘Bloktoberfest’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna. According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Live at 5, Advo's Inaugural BBQ

VIDEO: Barrio Neighborhood partners with Education Credit Union to host free homebuyers class. After at least 15 years Amarillo police department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. Updated: 12 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. KFDA NEWS AT TEN -...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo

Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.

One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?

Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shooting victims show up at Amarillo hospital, sparking investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking at a potential crime after two people that arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Amarillo police said they went to a hospital on a report of two people with gunshot wounds. Officers said they...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
