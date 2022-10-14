It is time for the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow! This event is always a great adventure, and a wonderful way to spend a chilly October evening with your family. I am always ASTONISHED by the amazing pumpkin designs. It is impressive that Westerville has so many talented artists that volunteer their time, and talent to make this event spectacular! One of our absolute favorite scenes last year, was the “ocean display” with floating jellyfish, tropical fish and even an octopus! This event will be one of your favorite Halloween stops! Get your tickets HERE and start a new annual Halloween Tradition!

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO