4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
sciotopost.com
Groveport – Blacklick Haunted Park For Kids During Day, Adults at Night
GROVEPORT – The City of Groveport Blacklick Haunted Park will be Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15th 2022! Still, only $5 to get in. The event will have a kids event today from 1-4 pm During this time, younger children may go through the haunted park for a much less frightening scare. The animatronics will be turned off, and the actors will not be in character. The first 200 kids will receive a small goodie bag!! There will be photo opportunities with Sully from Monsters, Inc., Scooby-Doo and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween returns as a street festival October 22
It's more than just about ghosts and goblins for one of Columbus' biggest parties. Highball Halloween is back and better than ever after. Betsy Pandora, the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance joins Good Day Columbus to preview the event. The evening will include performances by The Deeptones, The...
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
macaronikid.com
The Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow
It is time for the Great Westerville Pumpkin Glow! This event is always a great adventure, and a wonderful way to spend a chilly October evening with your family. I am always ASTONISHED by the amazing pumpkin designs. It is impressive that Westerville has so many talented artists that volunteer their time, and talent to make this event spectacular! One of our absolute favorite scenes last year, was the “ocean display” with floating jellyfish, tropical fish and even an octopus! This event will be one of your favorite Halloween stops! Get your tickets HERE and start a new annual Halloween Tradition!
myfox28columbus.com
9-year-old boy with spina bifida wows with custom Halloween costume 4 years in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 9-year-old Blake, who lives in Delaware, has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, so finding Halloween costumes can be a bit of a challenge. That's why it's become a family tradition to come up with something creative!. "Blake picked it 100%," said his mom, Megan,...
Mount Vernon News
Museum speaker to discuss Knox/Coshocton serial killer
LOUDONVILLE – The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17, with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a streak of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
myfox28columbus.com
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
sciotopost.com
A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville
Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
myfox28columbus.com
Meet and play with dogs at Meet The Breeds event Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets are still available for Columbus’ first AKC Meet the Breeds event at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about...
Celebrate Your Inner Child: Toys ‘R’ Us Returns To Delaware County
It’s Grand Opening Week for the Toys ‘R’ Us in-store shops in Macy’s locations across the country. Those locations include the Macy’s store at Polaris Fashion Place Mall. As shared by Macy’s, “The Toys“R”Us brand will come to life in-store with playful colored fixtures as...
myfox28columbus.com
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
myfox28columbus.com
Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo
The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
cwcolumbus.com
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
sciotopost.com
New Business – Rainbow Boba Coming to Downtown Circleville
Circleville – A new kind of drink is coming to the downtown area of Circleville Rainbow Boba and it might be open sooner than you think. Rainbow Boba sells bubble tea a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, the drink usually contains chewy tapioca balls or what people call “boba” or “Pearls.” The pearls are usually filled with fruit-flavored syrups like strawberry or lychee. The tea itself is sweetened with or without milk. Most tea comes with a choice of black, green, or oolong tea as the base.
columbusnavigator.com
The 50 Best Bars In Columbus
Much like our city’s dedication to all things food, Columbus has plenty of places to grab a good drink. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a fancy evening with high-end cocktails or keeping it lowkey with some games and beers, you can find what you’re looking for in C-bus.
spectrumnews1.com
Girl excels at powerlifting after coping with disease
CINCINNATI — Powerlifter Taylor Gatherwright, 16, could be poised to break some adult records. She's 4-feet-9, weighs 114 pounds and can squat at least 220 pounds. And she's only been lifting since March, when she sought refuge in the gym after doctors told her she could no longer ride horses or engage in most other sports.
Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area
If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
