ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC

Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. NY, NJ weather forecast: Scattered showers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD

An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen vehicle after a fellow cop was struck by the ride Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities. Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop …. An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in Queens expressway crash

A 20-year-old driver was killed and his passenger critically hurt in a Queens expressway crash early Sunday, cops said. The driver was headed north on the Clearview Expressway in a 2007 Honda Accord when he veered into a center guardrail on the overpass above 73rd Ave. about 2:15 a.m., police said. He then careened back across all the lanes and struck a tree on the right shoulder. The impact ...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Central Park Boathouse faces unclear future

Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC. Police...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island

The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Man shoved into path of oncoming Bronx subway train by wild-eyed stranger, saved by good Samaritans

A 26-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was shoved into the path of an oncoming Bronx subway train in an unprovoked attack from a wild-eyed stranger, cops said Sunday. Shocked witnesses pulled the victim to safety just in time. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect, dressed in a bubble jacket and white-and-black patterned pants, pacing back and forth on the ...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

New York governor's race spotlight finds transit safety issue

Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race. New York governor’s race spotlight finds transit …. Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens dad distraught over Rockaways subway train slaying of his teen son; ‘It always happens to the good kids’

The inconsolable father of a teen fatally shot inside inside a Queens subway car remembered the victim Saturday as a straight-A student with a bright future. Distraught dad Jeff Burnett smoked a cigarette as friends tried to comfort the man struggling with the Friday slaying of his 15-year-old son Jayjon aboard a Far Rockaway-bound A train in the middle of the afternoon. “I never had no ...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said. Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
QUEENS, NY
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Harjot Singh, 29-Year-Old From NJ Died in a Fatal Crash in Bay Ridge

Harjot Singh was a 29-year-old passenger in the back seat of a car that crashed on the I-278 around 2:30 am this morning in Bay Ridge.(Source) Ravinder Singh was the 23-year-old driver from Queens, who drove the wrong way on the Gowanas Expressway and crashed into a guard rail near the Fort Hamilton Parkway ramp.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury

Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru. New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury. Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy