pix11.com
Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC
Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. NY, NJ weather forecast: Scattered showers...
pix11.com
Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop in Bronx: NYPD
An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen vehicle after a fellow cop was struck by the ride Sunday night in Soundview, according to authorities. Officer opens fire after vehicle hits fellow cop …. An NYPD officer opened fire on the occupants of a suspected stolen...
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in Queens expressway crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed and his passenger critically hurt in a Queens expressway crash early Sunday, cops said. The driver was headed north on the Clearview Expressway in a 2007 Honda Accord when he veered into a center guardrail on the overpass above 73rd Ave. about 2:15 a.m., police said. He then careened back across all the lanes and struck a tree on the right shoulder. The impact ...
With large response, FDNY puts a ‘good stop’ to an electrical fire in New Springville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — More than a dozen FDNY units responded Sunday night to a fire at a private home in New Springville. The incident was reported at around 9 p.m. inside a two-story structure at 92 Shirra Ave.
Patient dies after ambulance and SUV collide on Staten Island
A woman has died after the ambulance transporting her to the hospital and another vehicle collided on Staten Island.
pix11.com
Central Park Boathouse faces unclear future
Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC. Police...
NYPD searching for 2 men in connection with South Shore break-in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is asking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection to a break-in and attempted robbery of an Annadale apartment. The would-be alleged burglars broke into an apartment belonging to a 51-year-old male in...
longisland.com
2 People Set Caravan on Fire on Long Island
The Arson Bomb Squad is investigating a Vehicle Fire that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:10 am in Massapequa Park. According to Detectives, two unknown subjects poured a flammable liquid substance on a vehicle that was parked on Mayflower Avenue. The subjects then set the vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
VIDEO: Man shoved into path of oncoming Bronx subway train by wild-eyed stranger, saved by good Samaritans
A 26-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was shoved into the path of an oncoming Bronx subway train in an unprovoked attack from a wild-eyed stranger, cops said Sunday. Shocked witnesses pulled the victim to safety just in time. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect, dressed in a bubble jacket and white-and-black patterned pants, pacing back and forth on the ...
pix11.com
New York governor's race spotlight finds transit safety issue
Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race. New York governor’s race spotlight finds transit …. Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race....
Man dragged, punched and kicked in violent Queens mugging
A 66-year-old man was brutally beaten and mugged in Queens.
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
Queens dad distraught over Rockaways subway train slaying of his teen son; ‘It always happens to the good kids’
The inconsolable father of a teen fatally shot inside inside a Queens subway car remembered the victim Saturday as a straight-A student with a bright future. Distraught dad Jeff Burnett smoked a cigarette as friends tried to comfort the man struggling with the Friday slaying of his 15-year-old son Jayjon aboard a Far Rockaway-bound A train in the middle of the afternoon. “I never had no ...
Teen stabbed, robbed after getting into dispute on SI MTA bus: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed and robbed after getting into an argument on a Staten Island bus earlier this month, police said.
pix11.com
Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on Long Island, family says
A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving his sister from a hit-and-run driver on Long Island. Boy died saving sister from hit-and-run driver on …. A 13-year-old boy is being remembered as a hero after his family says he died saving...
pix11.com
Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said. Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Harjot Singh, 29-Year-Old From NJ Died in a Fatal Crash in Bay Ridge
Harjot Singh was a 29-year-old passenger in the back seat of a car that crashed on the I-278 around 2:30 am this morning in Bay Ridge.(Source) Ravinder Singh was the 23-year-old driver from Queens, who drove the wrong way on the Gowanas Expressway and crashed into a guard rail near the Fort Hamilton Parkway ramp.
‘He ran right into my arms’: Officer rescues dog from rush-hour traffic on Verrazzano Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Environmental Conservation Officer Shane Currey recently rescued a dog running through rush-hour traffic on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the afternoon rush hour. “He ran right into my arms. I grabbed him. He had his leash on, so I grabbed him by the leash. His back paws...
Historic home vandalized; doctor charged in drug scheme: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here is a look at the most significant Staten Island headlines in criminal justice over the past seven days:. LAWYERS UPDATE STATUS OF PSYCHOLOGICAL EXAM FOR EX-COP ACCUSED OF KILLING PROMINENT MOM. Mauri Belarmino, an Islander who authorities say strangled her mother to death inside...
pix11.com
New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury
Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru. New York City ‘murder-for-hire’ case goes to jury. Jury deliberations began Friday in the Bronx “murder-for-hire” case involving an alleged gang shooting at a McDonald’s drive-thru....
