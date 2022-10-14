ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wawa May Halt Philly Expansion Due To Crime, Official Says

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjqPU_0iZ2TH7Z00
Wawa may reconsider plans to expand in Philadelphia citing concerns over a perceived rise in crime, according to a city official. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A beloved Pennsylvania convenience store chain may scrap plans to expand in Philadelphia due to a perceived rise in shoplifting, according to a city official.

At a forum hosted by the Philadelphia Real Estate Alliance on Tuesday, Oct. 11, city Councilmember Mike Driscoll said he'd heard from Wawa management that the company is considering rolling back its future plans for Philly locations, multiple news outlets reported.

Driscoll said he'd spoken with the company after a viral video emerged in September, showing a mob of teens descending on a Wawa in the Mayfair neighborhood. Philadelphia police said the youths stole from the store and damaged property inside and outside, the Daily Voice has reported.

The councilmember said Wawa is weary of investing in new Philadelphia locations because of security concerns.

For its part, the convenience store chain told the Philadelphia Inquirer that it does not publicly discuss future planning, but added that it will continue to "continue to invest in and support" the city "in many ways."

The company has maintained a presence in greater Philly since 1902, when it existed as a dairy farm in Delaware County, according to its website.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 11

AP_001773.1f9c0325d8484fb48a5419da2b373c31.0028
2d ago

First of all businesses should not need security guards!!Wawa is correct why pay for guard, just close the business and move it, problem solved!!This is what being stupid gets you, now you don’t have a convenience store in the neighborhood because of your behavior problems!Key word “ convenience “ store!

Reply(1)
4
non negotiable
2d ago

Wait a few years until the crime goes down . Tell the city you will take your business, jobs somewhere eles , where people appreciate convience gas stores.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

Youth Gun Violence Increases Under Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

The statistics are undeniable. Youth violence is increasing precipitously since Larry Krasner became the district attorney in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Krasner took office in January, 2018. He ran as a “progressive prosecutor.” He ran under a platform of reducing incarceration. Krasner moved to eliminate cash bail, reduced supervision for those on parole and regularly seeks reduced sentencing for various crimes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Wawa closes 2 Philadelphia stores out of safety concerns: reports

Two Wawa locations in Philadelphia are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city. “Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities

Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities. A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly stole two firearms left in an unsecured pouch at the checkout counter at Rite Aid on Lehigh Avenue. Last Sunday, at around 6:30 pm, the victim completed his purchase and left a red zippered pouch containing two firearms at the checkout counter and left the store. When he went back in to get the guns, the bag was gone. Police identified a suspect after viewing store security footage. Video surveillance depicts an unknown black male taking the pouch and tucking it under his sweatshirt as he left The post Man wanted for stealing two guns from Philadelphia Rite Aid appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Last SWAT officer injured in North Philadelphia shootout released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police Officer Eddie Quintana, the last of the injured SWAT officers from this week's shootout in North Philadelphia, was released from the hospital Friday and is with his family.Quintana walked out of Jefferson Hospital to a round of applause from his fellow officers with the Philadelphia Police Department.He was one of three officers who were shot Wednesday while serving a warrant in North Philadelphia's West Poplar section.Quintana, who was shot in the leg, will continue recovering at home."Feel pretty good as long as I can walk out on my own two feet," Quintana said. "You know, just happy about that. Happy to be home and see my family."When Eyewitness News asked the 30-year veteran how quickly he wanted to get back to work, he said, "we'll see about that."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
382K+
Followers
56K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy