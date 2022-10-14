Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
After Ian, Massachusetts team treats 500 patients in ED tent complex at Florida hospital
After Hurricane Ian, a team of 37 healthcare workers from Massachusetts treated 500 patients in emergency department tents set up outside of Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Venice (Fla.) campus. The team of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists and pharmacists brought all the supplies required to set up the ED tent complex,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence faces consumer protection investigation in Oregon
The Oregon Justice Department has opened an investigation into Renton, Wash.-based Providence's financial practices, The Oregonian reported Oct. 13. The department's consumer protection arm is leading the civil investigation, a spokesperson told the news outlet. The spokesperson declined to provide details on the subject and scope of the investigation. Providence is the state's largest hospital group.
beckershospitalreview.com
VA opens telehealth access sites at Montana universities
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened two new telehealth sites for veterans in Montana. The telehealth sites dubbed ATLAS, will be located at Missoula-based University of Montana and at Bozeman-based Montana State University, according to an Oct. 13 press release. The sites will give student and faculty veterans,...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York to create $1.6B health and sciences hub
New York City and the state of New York are planning to turn a City University of New York campus in Kips Bay into a health and science hub, Spectrum News NY1 reported Oct. 13. The project is designed to create more life science and public health employees by offering...
