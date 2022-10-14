The Malachi Project in McDonough moves forward with plans to build community center

Read full article on original website
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
Henry County Daily Herald
City leaders disagree with Henry County LOST proposal
Leaders of municipalities in Henry County are looking to take a stand against a new offer from the county to have their collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation reduced from 34% to 23%. The county’s offer of a 77/23% split — a reduction from its initial offer of an 80/20%...
Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract
The Atlanta City Council could vote Monday, Oct. 17, to move inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail to the city’s detention center sooner than expected. In August, the City Council, in a split vote, approved a contract to lease Fulton County up to 700 beds of the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center to alleviate […] The post Atlanta City Council to consider amending Fulton jail lease contract appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stop Cop City’ rally planned for Friday in Little 5 Points
Activists are gathering in Little Five Points on Friday, Oct. 14 to protest the massive police training center that is to be built on forested land in south DeKalb County. The “Stop Cop City” rally is family-friendly and begins at 4:30 p.m. in Findley Plaza. It is one of several similar events planned for this weekend on the subject. Details: reporternewspapers.net.
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
People still living in condemned Roswell apartments having hard time finding new homes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of a condemned apartment complex in Roswell are struggling to move out. The building is plagued with structural problems, but more than a dozen tenants still live there. It’s known as the Pelfrey Pines Apartments on Grove Way. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners approves short term rental ordinance
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve a Short Term Rental Ordinance. The measure is the first of its kind in Henry County and applies a regulatory framework through which the government can effectively manage rentals countywide. Planning and Zoning Planner II Kenta Lanham...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Aspiring low-income homeowners getting help at Atlanta event
The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America is launching a five-day event starting Oct. 13 at Atlanta’s AmericasMart for thousands of low to moderate income homebuyers. Participants can complete a homebuyer’s workshop with HUD-approved NACA counselors and underwriters to qualify for its “Best in America” mortgage: no down-payment, no closing costs, no fees, no mortgage insurance, and a below market fixed interest rate (6.125 percent 30-year fixed and 5.375 percent 15-year fixed as of Oct. 21, 2022) without consideration of a credit score, officials announced. Details: naca.com.
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings
A new mixed-use development that would surround a historic apartment building and the demolition of a nearly century-old hotel building were on the Midtown Development Review Committee’s agenda this week. 1450 West Peachtree Street A second project on the DRC agenda would leave the historic Winnwood Apartments at West Peachtree and 19th intact, but would […] The post Two proposed Midtown projects would impact historic buildings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
This nonprofit organization is making homebuying more affordable
ATLANTA — As the latest figures show mortgage rates hitting a 20-year high -- at 7% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage -- one organization is promising a much lower rate for those looking to buy a home with low to moderate incomes. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or...
Tractor-trailer spills hazardous chemicals across I-75 northbound in Henry County, officials say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, officials responded to a tractor-trailer in Stockbridge that overturned spilling hazardous chemicals across Interstate 75 near exit 224. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Stockbridge Police said Eagles Landing Parkway is blocked both ways from Rock Quarry to I-75...
wuga.org
The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians
The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
WMAZ
Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
Doctors at Atlanta Medical Center concerned over release from non-compete contracts
ATLANTA — The lights are out, and the doors are closed on at the emergency room at the Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. The hospital officially shut down its emergency department at 7 a.m. Friday. A full closure of the hospital is set for Nov. 1, and a big concern...
'Evil came to play': Central Georgia case back in the spotlight
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The suspicious death of a University of Georgia etymology professor is back in the spotlight as the popular crime docuseries "48 Hours" covers the case. Marianne Shockley died under suspicious circumstances back in May of 2019. It was speculated that her boyfriend, Marcus Lillard, accidentally strangled her but earlier this year a jury acquitted him.
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
