Walmart Donates Funds For a Drone & Pilot Institute Donates 107 Pilot Flight Class To Tuskegee Alabama Fire DepartmentNational Public Safety Drone Donation ProgramTuskegee, AL
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Major grocery store chain opening another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
Auburn football fans split on if Jeff Grimes is a qualified head coach option
Auburn football is in a state of ambiguity regarding the head coaching position. Bryan Harsin currently sits in the seat, but there’s a ticking clock on his tenure, and it’s unclear just how much sand is in the hourglass. While his coaching record fell to 9-11 overall and...
247Sports
In His Own Words: Harsin reacts to high-scoring loss
OXFORD, Mississippi — Bryan Harsin fell to 3-9 in his last 12 games as Auburn's head coach, as the Tigers fell down 21-0 and couldn't slow a devastating Ole Miss rushing attack enough to create a legitimate upset bid down the stretch, losing 48-34 to the No. 9 Rebels in Oxford. Here's everything Harsin said after Auburn's six-game winning streak in the series was snapped.
Fan running onto field at Auburn-Ole Miss game tackled by security
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss ran all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium during Saturday’s college football game. But the longest run belonged to a fan, who ran onto the turf and bolted the length of the field before getting tackled by Mississippi state troopers. The University...
What Lane Kiffin said about No. 9 Ole Miss beating Auburn 48-34
No. 9 Ole Miss ran for 448 yards on 69 carries in Saturday’s 48-34 victory against Auburn in front of 65,423 fans at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Ole Miss is 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 season; before that, it was 1962, the last time the Rebels were 7-0 to start a season. The win also broke Auburn’s six-game winning streak in the series.
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s home game against Arkansas
When Auburn returns from the bye week, its next game will get a late-morning start at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 9. Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will host Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, the SEC announced Monday. The game will air on SEC Network. Read more Auburn...
Auburn’s Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby get into heated argument on sidelines, have to be separated
Emotions boiled on the Auburn sidelines during the first half of the Tigers’ game with Ole Miss. After falling behind 21-0, Bryan Harsin’s team rallied for 14 straight points. However, with just more than five minutes left in the second quarter and after Auburn’s first score of the...
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
247Sports
VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming
OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
tigerdroppings.com
Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee
Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lee-Scott Academy football team will have a game with Glenwood School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
wrbl.com
Changes are coming; freeze watch by Wednesday AM
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as we sit ahead of a cold front, not as much sun today buy still expect a little bit as clouds pass through. This front will bring in big...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Room for advancement’: Southern Union health science graduates find work quickly
While it could be thought that a student would have to go to a large school to advance in health sciences, people graduating from Southern Union State Community College every semester disprove that narrative. “Our nursing students, our surgical techs, radiology techs, our paramedics, they go through our training here,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Southern Union aims to provide opportunities to grow — for students and businesses alike
John West Southern Union State Community College has come a long way since it opened as Bethlehem College, a small private bible school in Wadley in 1922. Over the years, the school has expanded into a regional hub for technical training across three campuses in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley. The Opelika Campus has grown to be the largest of the three with 85% of the school’s student body attending classes there.
Colder air arrives this week after cold front moves through
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary moves through the region during the day on Monday. Temperatures start out mild in the 60s with afternoon highs close to 80 degrees depending on the speed of the front. Front appears to remain mostly dry, a few very light showers could be possible as the front moves through. […]
Fight at youth football game leads to arrest warrants for 5 women
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — The Hogansville Police Department seeks 5 arrest warrants for women involved in a fight during a youth football game. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Oct. 3, around 7 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Hogansville Elementary School. One...
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
