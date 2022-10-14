ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

In His Own Words: Harsin reacts to high-scoring loss

OXFORD, Mississippi — Bryan Harsin fell to 3-9 in his last 12 games as Auburn's head coach, as the Tigers fell down 21-0 and couldn't slow a devastating Ole Miss rushing attack enough to create a legitimate upset bid down the stretch, losing 48-34 to the No. 9 Rebels in Oxford. Here's everything Harsin said after Auburn's six-game winning streak in the series was snapped.
What Lane Kiffin said about No. 9 Ole Miss beating Auburn 48-34

No. 9 Ole Miss ran for 448 yards on 69 carries in Saturday’s 48-34 victory against Auburn in front of 65,423 fans at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Ole Miss is 7-0 for the first time since the 2014 season; before that, it was 1962, the last time the Rebels were 7-0 to start a season. The win also broke Auburn’s six-game winning streak in the series.
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
VIDEO: Jarquez Hunter's unhappy homecoming

OXFORD, Mississippi–As a freshman Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter enjoyed his team's victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, which was more special for Hunter being that his hometown is Philadelphia, Miss. However, the rematch didn't go his way despite his good performance and a strong running game by the visitors.
Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee

Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lee-Scott Academy football team will have a game with Glenwood School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika

Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
Opelika continues update on Floral Park

Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
Changes are coming; freeze watch by Wednesday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees as we sit ahead of a cold front, not as much sun today buy still expect a little bit as clouds pass through. This front will bring in big...
Southern Union aims to provide opportunities to grow — for students and businesses alike

John West Southern Union State Community College has come a long way since it opened as Bethlehem College, a small private bible school in Wadley in 1922. Over the years, the school has expanded into a regional hub for technical training across three campuses in Wadley, Opelika, and Valley. The Opelika Campus has grown to be the largest of the three with 85% of the school’s student body attending classes there.
Colder air arrives this week after cold front moves through

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary moves through the region during the day on Monday. Temperatures start out mild in the 60s with afternoon highs close to 80 degrees depending on the speed of the front. Front appears to remain mostly dry, a few very light showers could be possible as the front moves through.  […]
First Adult Pinewood Derby to be held in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Resting Pulse Brewing Company in Opelika, in partnership with Opelika Chamber of Commerce/Food Truck Friday, Smith T. Building Supply and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the first ever Adult Pinewood Derby on Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m., according to the Facebook page for the event. Resting Pulse Brewing […]
