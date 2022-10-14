It is common knowledge that the shopping habits of Americans have changed dramatically in my lifetime, particularly that of small town residents. Gone are the days when I walked into the locally-owned grocery store by myself as a child in my home town of 1,300, and everyone called me by name. The five-and-dime where I bought cinnamon balls, Bazooka bubble gum and comic books is a thing of the past. No more soda counters. What happened?

BOURBON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO