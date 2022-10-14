Read full article on original website
Local city is hosting a Spooktacular event
The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Spooktacular event.
Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
Weekend Wrap (Oct. 15 & 16)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking? Shopping Habits by Gregg Motley
It is common knowledge that the shopping habits of Americans have changed dramatically in my lifetime, particularly that of small town residents. Gone are the days when I walked into the locally-owned grocery store by myself as a child in my home town of 1,300, and everyone called me by name. The five-and-dime where I bought cinnamon balls, Bazooka bubble gum and comic books is a thing of the past. No more soda counters. What happened?
Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
Fort Scott man charged in 1992 Branson area cold case
Thirty years later, prosecutors charge a southeast Kansas man in a 1992 Branson, Missouri area assault and rape case.
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case
Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?
JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
See 2 Carthage Mansions Connected by a Secret Underground Tunnel
I've seen many Missouri mansions and I've seen a few secret underground tunnels, but I've never seen 2 mansions that are actually connected by an underground tunnel, but that's exactly what I've found in Carthage. Last year, we shared these 2 Carthage, Missouri mansions that are currently available for $3.1...
The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott
Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
Multi-county pursuit, shots fired at police, subject in custody
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022 a vehicle involved in a hit and run in rural Vernon County was located by a Barton County Deputy in Lamar, Mo. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the Deputy and fled. The Deputy initiated pursuit which the made its way north on I-49. Reported speeds up to 130 mph....
City Farm Days continues in Iola
Folks from the Allen County area gathered today for Farm City Days, a tradition that dates back to 1971.
120-year-old Brooklyn Heights residence destroyed by fire
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3:45 p.m. reports of a structure fire at 233 CR180 in Brooklyn Heights alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire responded, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance. Duenweg Fire, Oronogo Fire, Carterville Fire responded as auto mutual aid. USE TWO FINGERS TO NAVIGATE MAP Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley tells us on scene no one home....
Local police department is looking for feedback from citizens
The Citizen Advisory Committee is looking for citizens to provide input and hold the Joplin Police Department accountable.
IHOP confirms it’s coming to Pittsburg
There's been discussion about whether or not an IHOP is coming to Pittsburg. Well, there is.
No Bourbon County Commission Meeting on Oct. 18
NO COMMISSION MEETING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2022.
Drive-By Halloween Light Display list from Joplin News First
JOPLIN AREA — We started featuring Christmas and Halloween light displays when COVID kept everyone at home. It’s now 2022 and we building our Halloween list again. Let us know where to go! Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off...
Two Arrested During Increased Overnight Patrol in Parsons
Due to an increase in calls about suspicious activity during the overnight hours over the last few months, Parsons Police Officers have stepped up their nighttime enforcement. Last night, an officer made two stops that yielded two arrests. The first arrest was 38-year-old Timothy James Robinson who was arrested on...
All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf Festival 2022 has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 👉🏼 CLICK HERE Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. COVID shook things up the past two years canceling...
