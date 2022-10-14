ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Pittsburg, Kan. woman dies in Missouri crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, October 15, 2022 around 9:30 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol report a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, two miles north of Moundville, Mo. The single vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by Torie N. Thomas , 21, of Pittsburg, Kan. She died at the scene and was sole...
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking? Shopping Habits by Gregg Motley

It is common knowledge that the shopping habits of Americans have changed dramatically in my lifetime, particularly that of small town residents. Gone are the days when I walked into the locally-owned grocery store by myself as a child in my home town of 1,300, and everyone called me by name. The five-and-dime where I bought cinnamon balls, Bazooka bubble gum and comic books is a thing of the past. No more soda counters. What happened?
Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
Southeastern Kansas man arrested in Missouri cold case

Charges have been filed against a southeastern Kansas man in connection with a 30-year-old assault case in southwest Missouri. Prosecutors in Taney County, Missouri have charged 61-year-old Tony Wagner of Fort Scott with first degree assault, kidnapping and forcible rape. Wagner is accused of assaulting two Texas women who were...
Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
The Haunting of Belltown Comes to Fort Scott

Travis and Jennifer Sawyer and some of their friends came up with a Halloween event that will take place starting this evening at Riverfront Park on Fort Scott’s North National Avenue. The two-evening event is called the Haunting of Belltown. “Travis and I and our friends thought up this...
Two Arrested During Increased Overnight Patrol in Parsons

Due to an increase in calls about suspicious activity during the overnight hours over the last few months, Parsons Police Officers have stepped up their nighttime enforcement. Last night, an officer made two stops that yielded two arrests. The first arrest was 38-year-old Timothy James Robinson who was arrested on...
All things Maple Leaf Festival 2022 in Carthage, Mo.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Maple Leaf Festival 2022 has already begun and we want to be sure you have the details on the week’s events! SCHEDULE OF EVENTS 👉🏼 CLICK HERE Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. Remaining events. Click for PDF. Courtesy Carthage Chamber of Commerce. COVID shook things up the past two years canceling...
