ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West pushed back to next year

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSQ1v_0iZ2Sf0G00

UPDATE : The trial for Trezell and Jacqueline West, which was scheduled to begin October 4th, has been pushed back to January of next year. A postponement was granted at the request of the West's attorney so he could have more time to go through evidence for the trial.

Trezell and Jacqueline West, the two charged in the murders of their adoptive sons Orrin and Orson West are set to be in court Friday. A readiness hearing is happening at 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Their trial, which was originally supposed to be over the summer, is scheduled for October 24th.

A postponement was granted at the request of the West's attorney so he could have more time to go through evidence for the trial.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to murder. They were arrested in March after being indicted by a grand jury.

The boys were reported missing by Trezell and Jacqueline West on December 21, 2020. Their bodies have never been found.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz have requested the presiding judge be removed from his death penalty case after the judge labeled a decision made by the defense as 'unprofessional.'. Defense attorney Melisa McNeil abruptly rested the defense after notifying both Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer and the prosecution that the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Yakima Herald Republic

James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation

James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
YAKIMA, WA
TheDailyBeast

Bodybuilder Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Was ‘Toxic,’ Furious Family Says

A Florida bodybuilder accused of killing his ex-wife in a homicidal rage displayed disturbingly violent tendencies throughout the doomed couple’s eight-year relationship and once shattered a window during an argument, a family member who witnessed the outburst told The Daily Beast.But while the relative said ex-Marine Ian Christopher Baunach “was all about himself from the get-go,” and had once been arrested for strangling his then-spouse, no one thought it would ever end in murder charges.Baunach, 43, is now facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of 39-year-old registered nurse Katie Baunach. The couple’s two young children,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy