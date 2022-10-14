ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greendale, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Beaver Dam child critical, hit-and-run, 17-year-old arrested

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Beaver Dam Saturday, Oct. 15. It happened around 9 p.m. on Frances Lane near Gateway Drive. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then transferred by Flight for Life...
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'The killing must stop': Family seeks answers in man's murder

MILWAUKEE — Police told WISN 12 News a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th Place and Cornell Street on Sept. 27. Family identified the victim as Torrey Smith. Saturday, the family gathered to remember Smith and plead for justice. They told WISN 12 News they don't know what happened, and that police have not made any arrests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

Man in police custody following deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Congregation mourns pastor killed in reckless driving accident

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pastor Aaron Strong -- a father and husband -- is being remembered today by the Congregation at Grace Lutheran Church in Downtown Milwaukee. 40-year-old Aaron Strong was killed Wednesday morning when a speeding driver blew a red light. Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Silva,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KCCI.com

Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wtmj.com

Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight

MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

MILWAUKEE - A viral video taken on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Oct. 10 has led to protests and online outrage. The video shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Deangelo Wright said as a father, he felt compelled to intervene and protect the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI

