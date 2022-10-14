Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beaver Dam child critical, hit-and-run, 17-year-old arrested
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Beaver Dam Saturday, Oct. 15. It happened around 9 p.m. on Frances Lane near Gateway Drive. The child was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then transferred by Flight for Life...
2 teens shot near 65th and Ruby, 16-year-old in critical condition
Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that left two teenage boys injured. Investigators believe it happened around 1:35 p.m. near 65th and Ruby Sunday.
WISN
'Bullets everywhere': Shots fired at Milwaukee apartment building, arson followed
MILWAUKEE — Saturday night, Milwaukee Police said they were investigating shots fired into four apartments and an arson. Police said nobody was shot, but Armani Ellis told WISN 12 News she was home when bullets flew through her window. "God please don't let me get shot or anybody else...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
WISN
'The killing must stop': Family seeks answers in man's murder
MILWAUKEE — Police told WISN 12 News a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th Place and Cornell Street on Sept. 27. Family identified the victim as Torrey Smith. Saturday, the family gathered to remember Smith and plead for justice. They told WISN 12 News they don't know what happened, and that police have not made any arrests.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WISN
Man in police custody following deadly crash
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
CBS 58
Congregation mourns pastor killed in reckless driving accident
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pastor Aaron Strong -- a father and husband -- is being remembered today by the Congregation at Grace Lutheran Church in Downtown Milwaukee. 40-year-old Aaron Strong was killed Wednesday morning when a speeding driver blew a red light. Police say the suspect, 22-year-old Jose Manuel Silva,...
Four teens arrested for stealing vehicle, leading police on a chase
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after four teens led police on a chase early Sunday morning.
KCCI.com
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
One killed, four injured in two-vehicle crash near 4th and Holt
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead and four injured.
WISN
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
wtmj.com
Two fatal vehicle incidents in Milwaukee overnight
MILWAUKEE – Police are investigating multiple fatal vehicle incidents from overnight and earlier this morning in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died near I-43 northbound by Highland Avenue early Saturday. The freeway was shutdown for two hours to allow for an investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
MILWAUKEE - A viral video taken on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Oct. 10 has led to protests and online outrage. The video shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Deangelo Wright said as a father, he felt compelled to intervene and protect the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
siouxlandnews.com
Christmas parade suspect says case should have been thrown out 'a long time ago'
WAUKESHA , Wis. (WLUK) — The trial continues for Darrell Brooks, Jr., the man accused in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade. Brooks, who is representing himself, delayed proceedings for nearly an hour Thursday. During a recess in the trial, Brooks called for the dismissal of the case, citing numerous reasons.
Darrell Brooks 'disorderly conduct' report released
A report detailing Darrell Brooks' "disorderly conduct" last week in the courtroom has been released.
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
