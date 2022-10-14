Read full article on original website
Related
Over 2.7 Million People Follow The Grow with Jo At-Home Walking Workouts to Lose Weight
45% of people say they want to lose weight. Whether the weight loss is necessary or not, most people can benefit from moving their bodies more often. Not everyone wants to hit the gym, lift weights, or sweat their butts off doing high-intensity cardio workouts. Thankfully, there are other options.
HealthCentral.com
Dream Big: Join Our Kidney Disease Survivor on the Road to a Fitter, Healthier You
It’s Week 3 of our monthlong fitness challenge. Are you ready to step it up, physically and mentally? Yes. You. Are. Welcome back to this month’s Dream Big challenge. You have two weeks of training under your belt, which means you’re past the halfway mark to your goal! So go ahead and pat yourself on the back—then just keep up your commitment so you can continue getting stronger and going longer with every workout you do.
Comments / 0