It’s Week 3 of our monthlong fitness challenge. Are you ready to step it up, physically and mentally? Yes. You. Are. Welcome back to this month’s Dream Big challenge. You have two weeks of training under your belt, which means you’re past the halfway mark to your goal! So go ahead and pat yourself on the back—then just keep up your commitment so you can continue getting stronger and going longer with every workout you do.

WORKOUTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO