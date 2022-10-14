Read full article on original website
HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
HighBall Halloween returns as a street festival October 22
It's more than just about ghosts and goblins for one of Columbus' biggest parties. Highball Halloween is back and better than ever after. Betsy Pandora, the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance joins Good Day Columbus to preview the event. The evening will include performances by The Deeptones, The...
Hope's Boutique caters to women battling cancer and helps restore self-esteem
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Columbus boutique is giving cancer survivors happiness and hope. Kim Williams, assistant manager at Hope's Boutique, joins Good Day Columbus to talk more about the non-profit. The online store offers a variety of merchandise including hats, wig...
9-year-old boy with spina bifida wows with custom Halloween costume 4 years in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 9-year-old Blake, who lives in Delaware, has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, so finding Halloween costumes can be a bit of a challenge. That's why it's become a family tradition to come up with something creative!. "Blake picked it 100%," said his mom, Megan,...
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
Hilliard woman wins female Columbus marathon, Colorado man qualifies for Olympic trials
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a race packed with competitors from across the country, one of Central Ohio's own took first place in the female race. Sarah Biehl of Hilliard crossed the finish line of the 26.2-mile race with a time of 2:39:01. Hollyann Swann of Huntington, West Virginia,...
Preparations replaced by anticipation hours before the Columbus marathon kicks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparations for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon are finishing up as anticipation for the race sets in. Runners take off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of participants have signed up for the run and ABC6/ FOX 28 has been told...
Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo
The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
Columbus church leaders combine faith and basketball to give young people a safe space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As violence impacts young people across Columbus, church leaders are using basketball and church to provide a safe space for them. “Just another day that we get to live. Just another day that we’re at peace," said Lawrence Degroat, who has participated in the program for about three years.
Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
Heat the Town volunteers help struggling homeowners with furnace maintenance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With cooler temperatures setting in, most of us are starting to think about turning on the furnace — or perhaps we have already. On Saturday morning, volunteers came together for a “Heat the Town” event so that homeowners in need could get their heating systems ready for winter.
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
Abbott Labs voluntarily recalls certain Ready-to-Feed products made at Columbus facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Abbott Labs announced Friday that it is recalling certain lots of 2 fluid-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children due to a problem with the bottle caps. The products included in the recall were manufactured at Similac's Columbus manufacturing facility. According to...
Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle closed Friday due to staff shortages, flu
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The flu season is off to an early start and it's already having an impact on schools. Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle is closed Friday due to staff shortages and the flu. The principal said classes are expected to resume on Monday.
Police searching for serial cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes uniform policy to expand tattoo acceptance for troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced Friday a change to the division's uniform policy that will expand tattoo acceptance for troopers. Effective immediately, OSHP said current troopers and potential applicants are allowed to wear long-sleeve uniforms to cover tattoos. As part of the...
