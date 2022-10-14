ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Butter from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Butter from Columbus Humane!. This adorable yellow lab is about 2 years old and is looking for her fur-ever home. Butter is an affectionate girl. Loud noises and other dogs can still be a little scary for her so she'd love a family who would help her gain conference in herself and the world.
COLUMBUS, OH
HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
COLUMBUS, OH
HighBall Halloween returns as a street festival October 22

It's more than just about ghosts and goblins for one of Columbus' biggest parties. Highball Halloween is back and better than ever after. Betsy Pandora, the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance joins Good Day Columbus to preview the event. The evening will include performances by The Deeptones, The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Hope's Boutique caters to women battling cancer and helps restore self-esteem

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Columbus boutique is giving cancer survivors happiness and hope. Kim Williams, assistant manager at Hope's Boutique, joins Good Day Columbus to talk more about the non-profit. The online store offers a variety of merchandise including hats, wig...
COLUMBUS, OH
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
COLUMBUS, OH
Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
HILLIARD, OH
Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo

The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
COLUMBUS, OH
Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
DUBLIN, OH
Heat the Town volunteers help struggling homeowners with furnace maintenance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With cooler temperatures setting in, most of us are starting to think about turning on the furnace — or perhaps we have already. On Saturday morning, volunteers came together for a “Heat the Town” event so that homeowners in need could get their heating systems ready for winter.
COLUMBUS, OH
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
NEWARK, OH
Police searching for serial cigarette thief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Grove City, Bexley, Pickerington, and Westerville have all reported a man swiping cartons of cigarettes from gas stations. The man struck three times at Grove City-area gas stations on Sept. 18. Crime Stoppers said the suspect requests a couple of cartons, then attempts payment with a credit card that declines.
GROVE CITY, OH

