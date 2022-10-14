ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

NBC New York

Funeral Arrangements Set for Fallen Bristol, Conn. Officers

Funeral arrangements have been set for two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty last week. The funeral services for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy are being held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m.
BRISTOL, CT
recordpatriot.com

Northford man, 40, killed in North Branford crash, police say

NORTH BRANFORD — A Northford man was killed on a crash Saturday morning in North Branford, police said. Officers responded to Forest Road, also known as Route 22, near Gulf Brook Drive for a reported serious crash around 8:46 a.m., finding three vehicles had been involved, officials said on Facebook.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Route 22 North Branford crash leaves one man dead

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in North Branford on Saturday morning, police said. The North Branford Police and Fire Department responded to the area of Forest Road on Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive just after 8:45 a.m. At the scene, officers found a three-car crash. One of […]
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

Fatal 3-car crash in North Branford under investigation

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A multi-car crash on Route 22 in North Branford turned fatal on Saturday morning, according to police. North Branford police and firefighters were called to the area of Forest Road (Route 22) near Gulf Brook Drive at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a "serious" car crash.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Northford resident dies following three-car accident

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
NORTHFORD, CT
06880danwoog.com

Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash

Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
OLD LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 North in Old Lyme closed due to crash

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 North in Old Lyme is currently shut down due to a rollover car accident. DOT officials say the accident happened between Exits 70 and 71. State police reported injuries, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known. LifeStar responded to the scene,...
OLD LYME, CT
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police departments stepping up to help as Bristol grieves

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. “We know they’re mourning and grieving the loss of their own, to support them and allow them that time...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
BROOKLYN, CT
Register Citizen

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
WATERBURY, CT

