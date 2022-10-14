Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Funeral Arrangements Set for Fallen Bristol, Conn. Officers
Funeral arrangements have been set for two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty last week. The funeral services for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy are being held at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m.
recordpatriot.com
Northford man, 40, killed in North Branford crash, police say
NORTH BRANFORD — A Northford man was killed on a crash Saturday morning in North Branford, police said. Officers responded to Forest Road, also known as Route 22, near Gulf Brook Drive for a reported serious crash around 8:46 a.m., finding three vehicles had been involved, officials said on Facebook.
Route 22 North Branford crash leaves one man dead
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in North Branford on Saturday morning, police said. The North Branford Police and Fire Department responded to the area of Forest Road on Route 22 near Gulf Brook Drive just after 8:45 a.m. At the scene, officers found a three-car crash. One of […]
Fatal 3-car crash in North Branford under investigation
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A multi-car crash on Route 22 in North Branford turned fatal on Saturday morning, according to police. North Branford police and firefighters were called to the area of Forest Road (Route 22) near Gulf Brook Drive at 8:46 a.m. for a report of a "serious" car crash.
Eyewitness News
Northford resident dies following three-car accident
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
06880danwoog.com
Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash
Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut
Officials say the bear attacked a 10-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eyewitness News
I-95 North in Old Lyme closed due to crash
OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 North in Old Lyme is currently shut down due to a rollover car accident. DOT officials say the accident happened between Exits 70 and 71. State police reported injuries, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known. LifeStar responded to the scene,...
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Search for Motorcyclist Who Fled After Crash on I-84 West in Farmington
Troopers are searching for a motorcyclist who fled after getting into a crash on Interstate 84 west in Farmington on Saturday. CT Travel Smart said the crash happened between exits 39A and 39. Part of the highway was closed, but has since reopened. The crash involved a motorcycle and a...
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Eyewitness News
Police departments stepping up to help as Bristol grieves
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. “We know they’re mourning and grieving the loss of their own, to support them and allow them that time...
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
Bristol Press
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
darientimes.com
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
