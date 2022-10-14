ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424Ls4_0iZ2S2rI00
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 24, 2020. Lucas Jackson/Reuters
  • The silver lining to this year's 25% decline in the stock market is that there is less risk of a "lost decade" going forward, according to Bank of America.
  • The bank's long-term valuation model points to annualized gains of 6% over the next decade.
  • But the stock market isn't out of the woods yet as there could be more pain in the short-term.

There have been more warnings of a "lost decade" of returns for the stock market in recent months, but the chances of that actually happening appear less likely given this year's massive 25% decline.

That's according to a Friday note from Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian, who was one of the first on Wall Street to warn of a potential lost decade late last year.

She highlighted that with falling stock markets come falling valuations, which are now starting to appear attractive for longer-term investors. The S&P 500's price-to-earnings multiple has compressed considerably so far this year, with the trailing and forward P/E ratios falling 36% and 29%, respectively.

A valuation model used by the bank suggests forward annualized price returns of 6% for the S&P 500 over the next decade. That's the highest return forecast since May 2020.

"Valuation matters long-term, explaining ~80% of subsequent 10-yr S&P 500 returns," Subramanian said. "And this year's bear market provides an attractive opportunity for long-term investors."

If the forecast is accurate, it would put the S&P 500 at just above 6,500 by 2032, representing potential upside of nearly 80% from Thursday's close. With the addition of a 2% dividend yield, total annualized returns could be as high as 8%, according to Subramanian.

But while the long-term forecasts look the best they have in over two years, the short-term looks more dicey for the stock market, and "near-term pain remains," she said.

"While the S&P 500 fell below our year-end target of 3,600, we continue to expect volatility in the market," Subramanian said, adding that only 20% of her bull market indicators have flashed positive so far. Typically, prior stock market bottoms have seen 80% of those indicators flash green, according to the note.

And higher inflation in the services sector rather than the goods sector "is a double whammy" for stocks, she added. "Unlike the US economy (70% services), S&P 500 earnings are 50/50 goods/services. Moderating goods inflation is indicative for weakening pricing power for goods-oriented companies."

Additionally, higher services inflation bolsters the Federal Reserve's view that it should remain hawkish and continue to hike interest rates, which increases the risk of a harder landing, Subramanian said. Such a hard landing would put the bank's recession-scenario S&P 500 price target of 3,000 into play, but would likely make valuations that much more attractive to Subramanian over the long-term.

Comments / 1

Related
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto

Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy