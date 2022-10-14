ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons

ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Mariota accounts for 3 TDs, Falcons beat 49ers 28-14

ATLANTA -- — Marcus Mariota doesn’t spend much time dwelling on the past. Yet this was a week the Atlanta Falcons quarterback couldn’t ignore. Three years ago, at this very point in the NFL season, Mariota was benched by the Tennessee Titans. “I knew I had to...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Can San Francisco 49ers Survive Injury Wave?

The San Francisco 49ers, after the past two weeks, now have questions over injuries in key positions. The 49ers, in past seasons, have had problems with injuries. The Niners players that got hurt during the last two weeks were Emmanual Mosley, Nick Bosa, and Jimmie Ward being out for a while. Along with the injuries in week 4, it became worse with Charvarius Ward, and tackle Mike McGlinchey Sunday against the Falcons. San Francisco, with these injuries, will have to compete against strong opponents, in the upcoming weeks. San Francisco injuries, especially in the defense are affecting this season and most likely end the season for them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

49ers' Bosa has groin injury, won't play against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons because of a groin injury. Bosa was listed as questionable in practice this week but was ruled out before the game. Bosa leads the NFL with six sacks and has 15 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 16 quarterback hits.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Four reasons 49ers will take down lowly Falcons on Sunday

The 49ers' Sunday matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will end up being the second-ugliest game of NFL Week 6. Second only to that hideous attempt at "football" that took place Thursday night. Atlanta is terrible and San Francisco -- albeit very banged up -- still has an...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy