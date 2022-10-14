ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
BUSINESS
Bank of America, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $23.60 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 0.3% to $31.80 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
STOCKS
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield

Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
STOCKS
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks

Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
