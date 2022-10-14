Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Lynnwood moves forward to incorporation, Part 3
You can read Part 1 of this series here and Part 2 here. After a vigorous campaign by Lynnwood’s Commercial Club, on June 16, 1948, the Federal Post Office Department established a fourth-class post office in unincorporated Lynnwood, with James E. “Ed” McCollum temporarily in charge. On Oct. 19, 1951, Howard W. Sievers was commissioned as the first official postmaster for the Lynnwood Post Office, and assumed his duties on Jan. 1, 1952.
The Suburban Times
Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam War Veterans
Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement. Lakewood, Washington — On Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lakewood City Hall, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.
KOMO News
Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date
SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Deputy Mayor named Honorary Commander of 62nd Airlift Wing
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood Deputy Mayor Mary Moss has a new title to add to her list: Honorary Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing. Moss was bestowed this honor at a ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Sept. 29, 2022. “The military took care of me when I was...
capitolhillseattle.com
Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird
Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
thurstontalk.com
Flaming Pig BBQ Brings Tumwater Community Together Through Their Southern Style Cuisine
Chad Smith, the owner of Flaming Pig BBQ, has been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, but he only landed in Tumwater 4 years ago. “I’ve been doing stuff in restaurants for most of my life. I started as a wee little prep cook as a teenager and then worked my way up the ladder to be an executive chef,” he explains. “I’ve also done a lot of different styles of cooking up and down the west coast, from high-end steak houses to kosher cooking.”
The Suburban Times
The Tacoma Link is now back in service
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
The Suburban Times
Keep Riding
TACOMA, WASH. – The air is crisp, and the sky is grey – that means that Light Up Your Ride is right around the corner! Nov. 6 marks the end of daylight saving time, which means shorter days and darker commutes by bike. But that doesn’t have to mean less bike riding! Downtown On the Go, joined by Pierce Transit and Razor, wants to shed some light on commuting by handing out free bike lights and other resources on Nov. 3, 2022 at Light Up Your Ride from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at STINK (628 St. Helens Ave.).
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
natureworldnews.com
Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures
For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
myeverettnews.com
Brush Fire Shuts Down Broadway Between 47th And 52nd Sunday Morning
Firefighters spent more than an hour dealing with a brush fire that covered about three blocks of Broadway next to southbound I-5 in Everett, Washington Sunday morning. Broadway was closed between 47th and 52nd while three engine companies (Engine 1, Engine 2 and Engine 5) with Everett Fire dealt with stopping the flames from spreading along I-5 and then putting out the hot spots. Southbound I-5 remained open though one section of the onramp at 41st to southbound I-5 was blocked while Engine 7 dealt with a small brush fire there. Here are some photos of the work by Everett Firefighters. No word on the cause of the fire. There were no injuries. Click photo to enlarge.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
The Suburban Times
Pre-registration Open for Online Auction to Help Homeless Animals in Pierce County
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its second annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction on Oct. 19-28, an event that animals in need rely on every year. Pre-registration for the event is open and all pre-registered guests...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
The Suburban Times
Sounder trains available for weekend sports events
Sound Transit announcement. Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this weekend’s Mariners and Seahawks games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.
everettpost.com
Naval Station Everett on Lockdown
This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
The Daily Score
Washington Should Move All Elections to Even Years
Voters in King County, Washington, will vote on November 8 on whether to move county elections from odd years to even years. Moving elections will likely increase voter participation in county elections by more than half. This increase is larger than any other known reform can deliver and would dramatically improve representation by age, race, and ethnicity in county elections.
The Suburban Times
Whimsy in the Woods
City of University Place announcement. Be sure to take a few minutes to enjoy another video tour from one of the featured gardens on the U.P. Historical Society’s 2022 Garden Tour. Worthington in the Woods is a retreat that offers waterfalls, cobblestone paths, a berry patch and even a labyrinth that serves as a peaceful reminder of favorite friends, pets and memories. Take a stroll down Cora’s Fairy Path to spy 20 fairy houses and even a fairy downtown. Discover a wine cave, dug by hand, that now provides naturally temperature-controlled storage for a variety of vintages.
