myedmondsnews.com

Looking Back: Lynnwood moves forward to incorporation, Part 3

You can read Part 1 of this series here and Part 2 here. After a vigorous campaign by Lynnwood’s Commercial Club, on June 16, 1948, the Federal Post Office Department established a fourth-class post office in unincorporated Lynnwood, with James E. “Ed” McCollum temporarily in charge. On Oct. 19, 1951, Howard W. Sievers was commissioned as the first official postmaster for the Lynnwood Post Office, and assumed his duties on Jan. 1, 1952.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam War Veterans

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement. Lakewood, Washington — On Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lakewood City Hall, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date

SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Deputy Mayor named Honorary Commander of 62nd Airlift Wing

City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood Deputy Mayor Mary Moss has a new title to add to her list: Honorary Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing. Moss was bestowed this honor at a ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Sept. 29, 2022. “The military took care of me when I was...
LAKEWOOD, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird

Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Flaming Pig BBQ Brings Tumwater Community Together Through Their Southern Style Cuisine

Chad Smith, the owner of Flaming Pig BBQ, has been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years, but he only landed in Tumwater 4 years ago. “I’ve been doing stuff in restaurants for most of my life. I started as a wee little prep cook as a teenager and then worked my way up the ladder to be an executive chef,” he explains. “I’ve also done a lot of different styles of cooking up and down the west coast, from high-end steak houses to kosher cooking.”
TUMWATER, WA
The Suburban Times

The Tacoma Link is now back in service

Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Keep Riding

TACOMA, WASH. – The air is crisp, and the sky is grey – that means that Light Up Your Ride is right around the corner! Nov. 6 marks the end of daylight saving time, which means shorter days and darker commutes by bike. But that doesn’t have to mean less bike riding! Downtown On the Go, joined by Pierce Transit and Razor, wants to shed some light on commuting by handing out free bike lights and other resources on Nov. 3, 2022 at Light Up Your Ride from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at STINK (628 St. Helens Ave.).
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Brush Fire Shuts Down Broadway Between 47th And 52nd Sunday Morning

Firefighters spent more than an hour dealing with a brush fire that covered about three blocks of Broadway next to southbound I-5 in Everett, Washington Sunday morning. Broadway was closed between 47th and 52nd while three engine companies (Engine 1, Engine 2 and Engine 5) with Everett Fire dealt with stopping the flames from spreading along I-5 and then putting out the hot spots. Southbound I-5 remained open though one section of the onramp at 41st to southbound I-5 was blocked while Engine 7 dealt with a small brush fire there. Here are some photos of the work by Everett Firefighters. No word on the cause of the fire. There were no injuries. Click photo to enlarge.
EVERETT, WA
The Suburban Times

Sounder trains available for weekend sports events

Sound Transit announcement. Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this weekend’s Mariners and Seahawks games. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

Naval Station Everett on Lockdown

This morning a suspicious package was located at the base. Emergency response in under way. All staff are under orders to shelter in place, and all gates are closed, and the base is on lockdown. Check our Facebook for updates and we will provide updates here as soon as they become available.
EVERETT, WA
The Daily Score

Washington Should Move All Elections to Even Years

Voters in King County, Washington, will vote on November 8 on whether to move county elections from odd years to even years. Moving elections will likely increase voter participation in county elections by more than half. This increase is larger than any other known reform can deliver and would dramatically improve representation by age, race, and ethnicity in county elections.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Whimsy in the Woods

City of University Place announcement. Be sure to take a few minutes to enjoy another video tour from one of the featured gardens on the U.P. Historical Society’s 2022 Garden Tour. Worthington in the Woods is a retreat that offers waterfalls, cobblestone paths, a berry patch and even a labyrinth that serves as a peaceful reminder of favorite friends, pets and memories. Take a stroll down Cora’s Fairy Path to spy 20 fairy houses and even a fairy downtown. Discover a wine cave, dug by hand, that now provides naturally temperature-controlled storage for a variety of vintages.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA

