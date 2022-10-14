ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday

Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play

Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play. The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon

Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
CLEVELAND, OH
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Yardbarker

Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense

Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury

For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
