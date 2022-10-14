Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Look: Joe Burrow's Mom's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
Robert Kraft gets married in surprise wedding, Tom Brady and Patriots players among those in attendance
The Patriots owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday. Patriots owner Robert Kraft added another ring on Friday. The six-time Super Bowl-winning owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday night, the New York Post reported. The wedding was actually a surprise event,...
Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play
Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play. The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Disturbing News
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Panthers WR Coach Joe Dailey Has to Be Held Back From Robbie Anderson
Conflict on the Panthers sideline.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired This Afternoon
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Yardbarker
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired
The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” in New York turns out to be his wedding
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg invited friends, family and colleagues in New York on Friday, they said it’s a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” Little did the guests know it’s for their wedding. According to a Page Six...
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Twitter Was Very Worried About Al Michaels During Commanders-Bears Game
Once again, he became the main focus of ‘Thursday Night Football.’
Jackson Says He’s Not Retired, Names Teams He’d Sign With
The veteran wide receiver insists he isn't retired.
Sean Payton ‘really wants’ to coach one specific NFL team in 2023
Sean Payton is enjoying a year away from the NFL sideline, but the former New Orleans Saints head coach and
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
